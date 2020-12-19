Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers take on Ian Book and the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC championship game Saturday. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
9:29 p.m.
Notre Dame collects first turnover

By Gene Wang

Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton secured a tipped ball off the hands of teammate Drew White, a linebacker, for an interception of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, ending a drive that had reached the Notre Dame 34. The Fighting Irish take over at their 34 with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

9:20 p.m.
Notre Dame strikes first with field goal

By Gene Wang

Place-kicker Jonathan Doerer connected on a 51-yard field goal to give the Fighting Irish a 3-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first half. On the previous play, Clemson linebacker James Skalski sacked Ian Book for a five-yard loss on third and eight from the Tigers 28.

9:15 p.m.
Notre Dame QB Ian Book looking sharp early

By Gene Wang

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book completes consecutive passes for first downs, including a 12-yarder to tight end Michael Mayer on third and five while eluding pressure, on the Fighting Irish’s opening possession.

8:35 p.m.
What happened the last time Notre Dame and Clemson met?

By Chuck Culpepper

Notre Dame knocked off Clemson, the top-ranked team in college football at the time, when they last met on Nov. 7. The game took two overtimes to decide, but it was the Fighting Irish in the end. Here’s college football reporter Chuck Culpepper on that thrilling result.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Beneath an orange half-moon and a certain gold dome, a football game lost its bloody mind. It kept lurching and swerving into funky tie score after funky tie score, from 23-23 to 26-26 to 33-33 to 40-40. It heaved on toward midnight and almost got there with its stew of plot twists and video reviews and more video reviews. At one point, the longtime Notre Dame Stadium public-address announcer achieved a fine puckishness when he up and said, as if toward the teams, “We can stay as late as you want.”

Then Clemson lost, which almost never happens. Then Notre Dame won, which almost never happens against top-five opposition. Then many of the 11,011 fans stormed onto the field to form a giant green blob of jam-packed revelers amid a global pandemic. “Careful out there,” said that announcer, Mike Collins, shortly after telling the final score, which had No. 4 Notre Dame upending No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, in two overtimes, after Kyren Williams’s two overtime touchdown runs and one emphatic closing defensive stop.

8:25 p.m.
Playoff scenarios for Notre Dame and Clemson

By Patrick Stevens

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday at noon. The four teams selected will compete in the semifinals on Jan. 1, with the winners advancing to the championship game on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here’s what needs to happen for Notre Dame and Clemson to earn a spot in the final four.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0): The Fighting Irish had never lost a conference game coming into the season, by virtue of having never played one. That’s still true after winning nine games against ACC competition this season. The highlight was a double-overtime defeat of Clemson at home last month, but Notre Dame also picked off North Carolina by two touchdowns on the road. The biggest knock against the Irish is winning a 12-7 slugfest against 4-7 Louisville at home.

Verdict: The Irish probably get the No. 2 seed if they complete a sweep of Clemson, and might even get the No. 1 seed if Alabama stumbles. But there’s going to be a strong case that, barring a complete embarrassment in the ACC title game, a one-loss Notre Dame with a victory over Clemson will earn a semifinal berth.

No. 3 Clemson (9-1): The Tigers have won five ACC championship games in a row, and knocking off unbeaten Notre Dame to make it a half-dozen should lock up a playoff berth. Clemson has a blowout of Miami to its credit and played its loss at Notre Dame without several key pieces (quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the attention, but the absence of linebacker James Skalski probably hurt more). The worst thing the Tigers did otherwise was spot 6-5 Boston College a big first-half lead before rallying to win 34-28.

Verdict: The No. 2 seed with a victory, and perhaps not entirely out of it with a defeat — though this would be an odd year for the committee to take a two-loss team since everyone has played fewer games than normal.

8:16 p.m.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: What to watch for in rematch

By Gene Wang

Clemson’s No. 1 scoring offense in the ACC (46 points per game) gets a stiff test in Notre Dame’s conference leading scoring defense (17.1 point per game allowed) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers also have the ACC’s second-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (504.3). The Fighting Irish is ranked second in total defense (314.9 behind Clemson (302.1).

The Tigers’ only loss this season came against the Fighting Irish in double overtime, 47-40, in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 7, but Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who sat out after a positive coronavirus test.

Lawrence is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy after finishing the regular season with 20 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. The presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL draft also rushed for six touchdowns.

His presence alone has Clemson a 10-point favorite in the rematch after Lawrence accounted for 12 touchdowns in the final four games.