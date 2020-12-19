The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday at noon. The four teams selected will compete in the semifinals on Jan. 1, with the winners advancing to the championship game on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here’s what needs to happen for Notre Dame and Clemson to earn a spot in the final four.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0): The Fighting Irish had never lost a conference game coming into the season, by virtue of having never played one. That’s still true after winning nine games against ACC competition this season. The highlight was a double-overtime defeat of Clemson at home last month, but Notre Dame also picked off North Carolina by two touchdowns on the road. The biggest knock against the Irish is winning a 12-7 slugfest against 4-7 Louisville at home.

Verdict: The Irish probably get the No. 2 seed if they complete a sweep of Clemson, and might even get the No. 1 seed if Alabama stumbles. But there’s going to be a strong case that, barring a complete embarrassment in the ACC title game, a one-loss Notre Dame with a victory over Clemson will earn a semifinal berth.

No. 3 Clemson (9-1): The Tigers have won five ACC championship games in a row, and knocking off unbeaten Notre Dame to make it a half-dozen should lock up a playoff berth. Clemson has a blowout of Miami to its credit and played its loss at Notre Dame without several key pieces (quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the attention, but the absence of linebacker James Skalski probably hurt more). The worst thing the Tigers did otherwise was spot 6-5 Boston College a big first-half lead before rallying to win 34-28.