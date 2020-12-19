Now, here comes the annual bowl slate, even more eccentric than usual. Forty-four bowl games got planned, discounting the College Football Playoff finale. Twelve (so far) are canceled, everything from the great Celebration in Atlanta to the brave Quick Lane in the Decembers of Detroit to the brand-new LA in L.A. Sixteen programs accepted early bids ahead of College Football Playoff selection Sunday, when the bids tend to gush. Come Monday at the eccentric hour of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, this funky part of the year will start in a funky place: Conway, S.C., with the Myrtle Beach Bowl between Appalachian State (8-3) and North Texas (4-5).

AD

AD

The Mean Green will try to reach .500 in that bowl, and that’s a pandemic quirk, the suspension of the huffy old .500 requirement. Quirks do abound. The Texas-based Frisco Bowl won’t happen, but a bowl in Frisco will, and that’s the New Mexico Bowl. The new Fenway Bowl won’t happen, but a new Montgomery Bowl in Alabama will serve as its one-year pinch hitter. Longtime admirers of the Cheez-It Bowl will find a bowl named Cheez-It in Orlando rather than its usual Phoenix, while the one in Phoenix will go by the name Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which not only promises fewer carbs but becomes the seventh name for a 24-year-old bowl born as the Copper.

In a season in which some teams traditionally care less than others, some teams might care even less than less now, because the most telltale quirk is the one of players opting out. It’s a one-act hint at the pandemic-related isolation and exhaustion they’ve endured — willingly, for the most part — in a season slapped together to provide distraction for fans and remuneration from TV.

Their plight shouted from the statements of coaches and administrators. San Diego State Coach Brady Hoke said, “Our guys have really been through a lot, I think more than any of us could imagine.” UCLA Coach Chip Kelly said, “We are a player-led team, and we listened to our players when it came to making this decision.” Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said, “Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July.”

AD

AD

And it got maybe its keenest description from two forthright, eloquent leaders from Boston College, which became the first program in the coronavirus-related bowl-exit parade Dec. 10. They are linebacker Max Richardson and offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, and they belong to a team with plenty of reason to persist: a 6-5 record, a big whoa of a 28-13 halftime lead at Clemson, a new coach they seem to love and a bowl whammy in recent years, with lightning having killed their bowl two years ago in Texas and interrupted it last year in Alabama.

Yet 2020 had its own definition, so Richardson said, “As a team, we came to our senses on this one.” He said Coach Jeff Hafley, just 41 himself, asked them to “talk to me as if I’m not your head coach but I’m just another guy in the room.” Lindstrom said, “You can tell from the whole year, everybody was sacrificing, and you saw it in the covid results.”

They had zero positive tests and 11 games.

AD

AD

“And just, you could tell, [for] guys, it’s mentally exhausting, you know, going from June to December without seeing your family, just kind of grinding, and then the whole covid aspect added onto it,” Lindstrom said. “It’s a lot mentally on a person, especially a 19-, 18- 20-year-old kid, being away from home, and not being able to do the little things to escape. Usually, in a normal year, you can go out and hang out with your buddies and kind of escape from it all. But it’s just mentally exhausting for a player emotionally, and just gauging it throughout the year, you could tell guys missed their family. It’s a lot, especially at this time.”

He said: “In the summer, the mental exhaustion you have of, ‘It’s Day 22 of camp,’ and it’s like, ‘Am I practicing for no reason? Why am I doing this?’ ”

Yet they did report a value.

AD

AD

Richardson saw himself “grateful for the difficulties placed upon us because of what we got out of it,” and said, “I think the way we went about things this year, because of the covid-19 pandemic has just been going on throughout the entirety of the season, is how precious and how vital each game and each moment is. So I think the closure is how we handled the overall situation, because in June we didn’t know whether we’d be able to play one game or not, so playing 11, I think, is a bit of closure in itself.”

And as they mixed up their position groups as a pandemic precaution to prevent any outbreak from gutting one group, Lindstrom said: “I got to talk and make relationships with some people that you usually don’t talk to because there’s 100-some dudes on the team. Just the relationships that I’ve created this year with different position-group guys and different guys has been incredible.”

At Virginia Tech (5-6), the exhaustion weighed enough that it outweighed a 27-year bowl streak (which ought to get an asterisk anyway), even as Coach Justin Fuente said the vote wasn’t unanimous. At Kansas State (4-6), the players tilted heavily toward playing, then the scourge intervened.

AD

AD

“And then over the weekend we had several kids not feel well,” Wildcats Coach Chris Klieman said this week, “and a handful of those guys tested positive, and then you throw in the close contacts to those handful of guys that we had test positive. And we’ve got really smart people around here, in our medical profession, that the track record says when you have the amount that we had in a two-day span, we’re probably going to get a few more, whether it’s in three days, five days, seven days.”

He wished not to “put ourselves in a position where we’d have to renege on something, and I just didn’t want to do that.”

SMU (7-3) felt a similar longing and duty as the virus sideswiped its appearance in the Frisco Bowl, which thwarted the game itself and sent opponent Texas San Antonio (7-4) to the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. And nobody quite resembled LSU (4-5), not a first dance for that reality. The Tigers exited bowl season with a self-imposed ban to try to lessen the brunt of NCAA sanctions for various sins that included former Tigers wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing out wads of cash to players at a lavish championship event for which the lead actors had gone dramatically underpaid.