“I thought JMU came out with a great first punch,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I loved our response. I thought it was terrific.

“The response was by the team the last two days in practice leading up to this game. That’s where we really put a focus on [defense]. … The defensive energy was really, really good.”

Reigning Big Ten freshman of the year Ashley Owusu nearly had a triple-double with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Teammate Chloe Bibby finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Mimi Collins posted 14 points and 11 rebounds. Faith Masonius was the third Terp with a double-double — 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Starter Diamond Miller was pulled from the game early in the first quarter and only played six minutes in the first half, but scored all of her 18 points in the second half.

Peyton McDaniel led JMU (4-3) with 14 points.

The Terrapins (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 96.8 points per game, but managed just 16 first-quarter points and shot 31.8 percent from the field. The James Madison meeting was just the second game in 16 days after Coppin State and Mount St. Mary’s canceled due to covid-19 outbreaks. The lone game played, a 91-87 win over Rutgers, was closer than it should have been against the unranked Scarlet Knights.

“It’s our new normal,” Frese said. “I don’t think it’s where any of us wants to be, but we’re just valuing and appreciative of being able to have the games [that we do have].

“Our practices have now kind of become our games, just understanding how valuable those are. … It’s just making our practices as competitive as we can.”

The lack of actual game competition surely doesn’t help a team find its groove, but Maryland is also still figuring out life after Angel Reese. The No. 2 recruit in the country broke a bone in her right foot in the home opener against Towson on Dec. 3, and is expected to be out three months. Frese doesn’t plan to have Reese back this season. Masonius started in her place against Rutgers and Collins got the start Saturday.

“Me and Faith took it to heart,” Collins said. “That was one of our biggest things because we know Angel is such a great rebounder and a great scorer. So understanding that we have to take up most of the rebounding that we did. I think me and Faith did a successful job doing it.”

Masonius added, “We had some big shoes to fill and just not doing it by ourselves. But Mimi and I and even Chloe and Diamond really filling those roles and getting that extra rebound, getting that extra point.”

That lackluster start was corrected in the second quarter as an 11-0 run highlighted by a Masonius fast-break layup gave Maryland a 32-22 lead and the Terps would never trail again. The second quarter ended on a 24-5 Maryland run to open up a 45-27 lead at halftime.

The 101 points were the third time Maryland has reached the 100-point plateau this season as it shot 50.6 percent from the field. The defense held JMU to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and Maryland outrebounded the Dukes, 54-36.

“Extremely disappointed,” JMU Coach Sean O’Regan said. “Thought we played undisciplined. I thought we didn’t play as a team. And that falls back on me and that’s something that we’re going to change. … We’ve got to make some changes to get to where we want to get to. It is what it is and we’ll learn from it. But I’m not pleased with that at all.

“We got tired and stopped fighting through fatigue. … If you’re disciplined and playing together, you might lose this game, but you’re not losing this game by 42 points. That’s embarrassing.”

Redshirt freshman Zoe Young made her Maryland debut after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. ESPN ranked her the No. 9 guard in the country coming out of high school and the entire team applauded as she walked to the scorer’s table to check in at the 1:04 mark of the second quarter. The team erupted when she scored her first basket in the fourth quarter, so much so that Reese ditched her crutches and hopped around in a wide circle on her healthy foot.