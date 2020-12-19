Competitive basketball was a way of life in the Benzan household. Kim was a point guard at Holy Cross before she coached high school and AAU basketball for years. John was a manager on the men’s team at Holy Cross, where they met. Those two-on-two confrontations could get intense, and a little blood or a few tears were not uncommon.

“When they were little, it was really cute,” Kim said. “But as they got older, it got so competitive. I would guard Katie, and my son would guard my husband. Then my son would yell at me because Katie was such a good shooter; she’d shoot jump shots in my face, and she was like 9 years old.

“My son would yell at me that I had to play better defense. I’m like, ‘I’m trying, but she’s 30 feet from the hoop!’ ”

Pat added, “Those used to be some heated battles back in the day.”

A decade later, Katie is still embarrassing defenders by dropping jumpers in their faces. But now they’re Division I players facing No. 14 Maryland and their leading scorer, who matched a program record with eight three-pointers in just her third game with the team.

Benzan’s success can’t be called a surprise considering she was a three-time all-Ivy League player before she transferred from Harvard, but her reputation seems to grow by the day despite the Terrapins having played just five games. She’s tied with Diamond Miller for a team-high 18.0 points per game, and her three-point shooting has been a wonder. The 5-foot-6 point guard’s 56.1 percent accuracy leads the nation among those with more than 33 three-point attempts.

“To see her in our shooting drills and in our practices, she’s automatic from three when we’re able to find her,” said Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, who called Benzan one of the better shooters she has ever seen. “This is absolutely who she is. She’s a worker. You come to the gym, and she’s always there.

“I liken it to Kristi Toliver, where when I watch Katie play in practice and games, when she misses, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ They tease you just with their level of consistency in making shots.”

Toliver is the Maryland program’s fifth-leading career scorer and holds the school record with 300 career three-pointers.

Frese learned about Benzan through a friend who coaches high school basketball in Massachusetts. Benzan originally intended to transfer to Texas, where Pat was a graduate assistant before the Longhorns decided to change coaching staffs. Maryland then became the destination, thanks to a family atmosphere Benzan sought.

The biggest challenge was sitting out an entire year because of transfer rules, quite a change of life for someone who has been playing competitive basketball since grade school and spent much of her life in gyms. With Kim being a coach at Needham High, the kids were attending practices at an extremely young age. Pat called it their day care.

A gym rat was born, but the love of hours spent inside those hallowed chambers, the sound of a bouncing ball echoing in the rafters, was tested.

Benzan took that year off and dedicated herself to dawn workouts at Malkin Athletic Center, where she had three basketball courts completely to herself. She brought a speaker to play music and took shot after shot after shot after shot after shot.

“My mom taught me how to shoot, and she just always taught me to get so many reps up,” Katie said. “Just building that mental memory. So that’s what I did.

“It was hard sometimes to just always work out by yourself. To me, it was worth it.”

It was also a lonely endeavor. Benzan, who majored in psychology at Harvard, said her mental toughness was challenged. She tried to break it up into periods of time — fall, winter, spring — but it was hard to stay motivated all alone in a gym with so much time before joining her new team. All of those competitive juices still flowed, and there was a need for an outlet. So her friends began holding a weekly game night to play cards, board games or charades — where things could get unruly. She also went on bike rides or played spike ball with a friend to stay grounded. Benzan even volunteered as an assistant coach on a high school team in Cambridge, Mass.

“That loneliness definitely gets you,” Benzan said. “But it’s what I chose, to go through that difficulty, in order to reap the benefits now.”

Those benefits include being one of the leaders on a team with national championship aspirations. The Terrapins are young and lost five of their top six scorers from last season, so Frese brought in veteran leadership that included Benzan.

Pat remembers visiting his sister at Harvard, where they would have shooting competitions. He wasn’t a star at Holy Cross, but he did play 118 games and averaged more than 25 minutes per game for three years. So he would be feeling good after hitting 8 of 10 shots against his little sister. Then she would miss one, maybe.

“Honestly, it’s kind of gotten to the point where I’m only really surprised when she misses,” Pat said. “I honestly think every shot that she shoots is going to go in, and that’s just a testament to her.