Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers host Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:15 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network.
  • What to watch for: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the league MVP front-runner, entering Saturday’s game with 39 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a league-leading passer rating of 119.7. Green Bay shouldn’t have much trouble with the Panthers.
What to watch for in Panthers at Packers

By Mark Maske

The Packers attempt to take another step toward securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC when they host the Panthers at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Lambeau Field as part of the Saturday doubleheader on the NFL Network.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title. They and the New Orleans Saints have matching NFC-best records of 10-3. The Packers hold the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a Week 3 triumph over the Saints in New Orleans.

With the Saints facing a difficult game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers can take a big step this weekend toward wrapping up the top seed. That’s particularly important this season. Not only would it mean that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would go through Green Bay, but under the NFL’s new expanded playoff format, only the top seed in each conference (instead of the top two seeds) gets an opening-round postseason bye.

The Packers have won three straight and five of their past six games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the league MVP front-runner — maybe slightly ahead of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes — with 39 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a league-leading passer rating of 119.7. Wide receiver Davante Adams is tied for the NFL lead with his 14 touchdown catches. Tailback Aaron Jones is the league’s ninth-leading rusher with 823 yards. The Packers also are ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense.

They shouldn’t have much trouble with the Panthers. Tailback Christian McCaffrey is expected to remain sidelined by his quadriceps injury. The Panthers, at 4-9, are tied for last place in the NFC South and are playing out the string. They’ve lost seven of their past eight games after a respectable 3-2 start in Year 1 in Carolina for Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.