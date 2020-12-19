The Packers attempt to take another step toward securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC when they host the Panthers at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Lambeau Field as part of the Saturday doubleheader on the NFL Network.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title. They and the New Orleans Saints have matching NFC-best records of 10-3. The Packers hold the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a Week 3 triumph over the Saints in New Orleans.

With the Saints facing a difficult game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers can take a big step this weekend toward wrapping up the top seed. That’s particularly important this season. Not only would it mean that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would go through Green Bay, but under the NFL’s new expanded playoff format, only the top seed in each conference (instead of the top two seeds) gets an opening-round postseason bye.

The Packers have won three straight and five of their past six games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the league MVP front-runner — maybe slightly ahead of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes — with 39 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a league-leading passer rating of 119.7. Wide receiver Davante Adams is tied for the NFL lead with his 14 touchdown catches. Tailback Aaron Jones is the league’s ninth-leading rusher with 823 yards. The Packers also are ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense.