This is the return of Dwayne Haskins. The decision to rule out quarterback Alex Smith because of a right calf strain opened the door for Haskins, the benched former starter, to prove he has grown in the 11 weeks since he was demoted. When he sat Haskins, Coach Ron Rivera said it was to get into the NFC East race, which Washington now leads, but it became clear in later public comments from Rivera and others that Haskins was benched for concerns about his preparation and work ethic.

The question now: What, if anything, has changed?

In the second half against the San Francisco 49ers last week in Arizona, Haskins looked a lot like he did earlier in the year, finishing 7 for 12 for 51 yards. But now he has had a full week of practice, and Rivera has said the game plan will be tailored to him. The implications are significant. If Haskins shows progress, perhaps it’s an indication he could be Washington’s franchise quarterback. If he doesn’t, it’s fair to wonder how patient the coaching staff can be.

Haskins knows he’ll be under a microscope. There are causes for optimism, including comments from the coaching staff and teammates this week about Haskins’s improved maturity and the Seahawks’ abysmal pass defense. But there are also some reasons for concern, the likely lack of running back Antonio Gibson as an offensive complement and Haskins’s throwing mechanics among them. Haskins emphasized several times Friday that he wanted to seize the moment by controlling what he could.

“I’m looking forward to just getting out there and playing ball again,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s supposed to be about playing football; it’s supposed to be about having fun. I’ve been playing quarterback since I was 10. Just trying to make it simple again, try to make it fun, try to find ways to keep getting better.”

The difficulty of the Seahawks, who are 9-4 and in play for the NFC’s top seed, being Haskins’s first opponent back as the starter didn’t seem to faze him.

“Who wouldn’t want to play against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson?” he asked. “I’m excited to play against [safety] Jamal Adams and [linebacker] Bobby Wagner.”

No coach is more successful against Ron Rivera than Pete Carroll. Rivera has faced 19 coaches at least three times in his 10-year career, according to Sportradar, and his worst mark is against Carroll (1-5). It’s worth noting, though, that every game except for one ended with the final score within a touchdown. The only time Rivera has beaten Carroll was Week 6 in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers won at Seattle, 27-23, during their run to the Super Bowl.

“He’s got a really good sense, I think, in terms of his team and the way his team approaches each team they play against,” Rivera said. “It’s one of those things. We’ll see how things start out. Very rarely do you ever see them get blown out, just because of the type of football team he has.”

Opposing coach Opposing coach Ron Rivera’s record Pete Carroll Pete Carroll 1-5 (.167) Dan Quinn Dan Quinn 2-7 (.222) Mike Zimmer Mike Zimmer 1-2 (.333) John Harbaugh John Harbaugh 1-2 (.333) Mike Tomlin Mike Tomlin 1-2 (.333)

Washington’s defense will be extra vulnerable against Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. This week, the team placed starting free safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve and ruled out two of its top three linebackers, Cole Holcomb (concussion) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle). There will be significant turnover at key positions that defend the pass.

At free safety, Washington is likely to turn to Jeremy Reaves, a third-year pro from South Alabama who has played limited snaps over the past three games. At linebacker, it’s possible Thomas Davis Sr. and Shaun Dion Hamilton will see more snaps than they have all season. The Seahawks can be dangerous when throwing to tight ends and running backs, presenting a difficult matchup for a group that has struggled at times.

Block Jamal Adams. The Seattle safety broke a 15-year-old record last week when he reached 8.5 sacks, the most ever by a defensive back. Haskins understands the threat Adams poses — the then-New York Jets safety sacked him three times in November 2019 — and Adams has only improved since. Seattle has struggled to generate pressure off the edge since allowing Jadeveon Clowney to leave in the offseason, and they’ve turned to creative blitz packages for Adams as a way to compensate.

Washington still has the inside track on the division — but this is an important weekend. The New York Giants, one game back, host Cleveland on Sunday night. Philadelphia, 1½ games back, is at Arizona. If Washington loses, it opens the door for both teams; if the Giants win, they’re back in first place, and if the Eagles win, they’re a half-game back.

The Eagles and Giants are underdogs, as is Washington. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) is questionable, and for Philadelphia, the big question is whether rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts can sustain the success he had in last week’s upset of the Saints.

Week Week Washington (6-7) New York (5-8) Philadelphia (4-8-1) 15 15 Seattle (9-4) Cleveland (9-4) at Arizona (7-6) 16 16 Carolina (4-9) at Baltimore (8-5) Dallas (4-9) 17 17 at Philadelphia (4-8-1) Dallas (4-9) Washington (6-7)

Injury report: This is probably Washington’s bleakest of the year. The team is missing its starting quarterback, its second-best offensive skill player and two of its top three linebackers. Sunday will present the biggest test yet of Washington’s depth, which Rivera has emphasized all season.

Washington Washington Injury Status Alex Smith, QB Alex Smith, QB Calf Out Cole Holcomb, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Concussion Out Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Ankle Out Antonio Gibson, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Turf toe Doubtful

The most notable names on the Seahawks’ list are right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive end Carlos Dunlap, both listed as questionable. “I’d be surprised if either plays,” Tacoma News Tribune beat writer Gregg Bell wrote on Twitter, pegging Cedric Ogbuehi as the likely replacement at right tackle.

The other five players on Seattle’s injury report are reserves. Running back Travis Homer (knee), guard/tackle Jamarco Jones (groin) and guard Phil Haynes (guard) are out. Safety Damarious Randall (foot) and cornerback Jason Stanley (shoulder) are questionable.

Seattle Seattle Injury Status Travis Homer, RB Travis Homer, RB Knee Out Jamarco Jones, G/T Jamarco Jones, G/T Groin Out Phil Haynes, G Phil Haynes, G Groin Out Carlos Dunlap II, DE Carlos Dunlap II, DE Ankle Questionable Brandon Shell, RT Brandon Shell, RT Ankle Questionable Damarious Randall, S Damarious Randall, S Foot Questionable Jason Stanley, CB Jason Stanley, CB Shoulder Questionable