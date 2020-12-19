Here are five takeaways from the game as the Wizards turn their attention to Wednesday night’s regular season opener at Philadelphia:

Westbrook’s fresh start

The 32-year-old point guard looked just as fresh as Coach Scott Brooks promised he would during his first game in a No. 4 Wizards uniform. Westbrook played just over 17 minutes in the first half and finished with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists — and his assists, in particular, don’t illustrate how many clever dishes he had on shots that simply didn’t fall. Westbrook’s passing skills were on full display as he leaned into his facilitator side, especially early.

He and Beal both played together and had their minutes staggered, with Beal staying on the court with the second unit to play alongside Bertans, who came off the bench. Beal continued playing into the second half and went more than 26 minutes. He finished with 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting and added five assists.

“I like the fact that they were looking for other players, not just playing back and forth,” Brooks said of the all-stars’ time together on the court. “Russell’s going to find whoever’s open; he’s going to make the right play. And Brad’s the same way.”

A forceful first half

Westbrook and Beal started alongside Deni Avdija, Thomas Bryant and Virginia graduate Anthony Gill, who was filling in for Rui Hachimura as the forward missed his second straight preseason game with eye irritation.

With everyone playing their true positions — unlike Thursday, when Brooks started backup center Moe Wagner alongside Bryant — Washington’s spacing issues from the first two preseason games all but melted away, and the ball moved much more freely. The Wizards shot 49 percent from the field in the half and after a tight first quarter built a 16-point lead in the second, during which Detroit never led.

It also helped that the Pistons had to account for more shooters this time around. Bertans didn’t have a flashy preseason debut — one long three-pointer was his only bucket — but he did take pressure off everyone else. Bryant certainly felt the difference with more open floor in front of him; he scored a team-high 22 points.

Plenty of point guards

Before Saturday’s game, Brooks pointed to third-string point guard Raul Neto as one of the players who has stood out most since training camp began nearly two weeks ago. The 6-foot-1 Brazilian filled in as the starting point guard during the first two preseason games so Ish Smith could work with the second unit, as he will during the season, but Neto got plenty of shine Saturday, even with Westbrook back.

Brooks played Westbrook, Smith and Neto together in a stretch that bridged the first and second quarters and produced easily some of the most fun basketball — and likely the fastest — the Wizards have played in some time. The point-guard-heavy group, which also included Troy Brown and Bertans at different points, outscored Detroit 18-8 while on the court together. Smith and Westbrook looked as though they enjoyed flying up and down the court together, and they made a surprisingly natural pairing. But the two do go way back — they graduated high school the same year and were in the same college recruiting class.

Defensive uptick

It wasn’t just the offense that felt different. The Wizards complemented their offensive fluidity with more energy on defense, holding the Pistons to 39.8 percent shooting. Avdija led the team with 10 rebounds. Westbrook and Bryant had seven each.

More minutes

Avdija not only started his second of three preseason games, perhaps hinting at where Brooks is leaning in the competition for the starting wing spot, but he also played his most minutes yet (32) as the Wizards continue to get him acclimated to the NBA. The first-round draft pick had nine points, three steals and two assists to go with his 10 rebounds.

“He’s definitely working his way to being a starter one day,” Brooks said. “Don’t know what that will be; it might be Wednesday night. He’s playing hard, he’s tough, he has great size, and he’s going to make us a better team. ... He’s making a good case [to start] — there’s no question.”