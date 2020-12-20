What are the dates for the semifinals?

Both games will be held New Year’s Day.

When and where will the semifinals be played?

The first semifinal will be played New Year’s Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., with kickoff set for 5 p.m. and the game televised by ESPN. (The game was originally scheduled to be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.) The second semifinal on New Year’s Day is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, with kickoff set for 8:45 p.m. and the game also televised by ESPN.

When is the championship game and where will it be played?

The championship game will be played Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN).

What happened in last year’s College Football Playoff?

In one semifinal, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 403 yards and seven touchdown passes in the first half alone as the Tigers humiliated Oklahoma, 63-28. The other semifinal, between Clemson and Ohio State, was much more competitive. Trailing 23-21 with 3:07 left in the game, the Tigers needed all of four plays and 78 seconds to travel 94 yards and score the game-winning touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne. Clemson’s 29-23 win was its 29th in a row and put the Tigers in the national championship game for the fourth time in five years.

AD

AD

In the championship game, Clemson closed a 28-17 halftime deficit to 28-25 with 10:49 left in the third quarter, but Burrow (463 passing yards, five touchdowns) answered with two scoring passes and LSU won its third national title in 17 seasons, 42-25.

What teams have made it in the past?

Of the 24 playoff berths awarded the first six years of its existence, 17 have gone to just four programs (Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State). Only six teams ever have won a playoff game. Alabama and Clemson played each other in four consecutive playoffs from 2016 through 2019, three times in the championship game and once in the semifinals.

What teams have won?

Ohio State won the first playoff title in 2015. Since then, Alabama (2016 and 2018) and Clemson (2017 and 2019) have won two and LSU was champion last season.

When did the playoffs begin?

It began with the 2014-15 season and on Jan. 1, 2015, when the first national semifinals pitted No. 1 seed Alabama against No. 4 seed Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and No. 2 seed Oregon against No. 3 seed Florida State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

What are the locations and dates for future championship games?

2021-22

Semifinals: Dec. 31, 2021, Irving, Texas, and Miami Gardens, Fla.

Final: Jan. 10, Indianapolis

2022-23

Semifinals: Dec. 31, 2022, Glendale, Ariz., and Atlanta

Final: Jan. 9, 2023, Inglewood, Calif.

2023-24

Semifinals: Jan 1, 2024, Pasadena, Calif., and New Orleans