The Giants have a chance to move back into first place in the NFC East when they host the Browns on “Sunday Night Football” in the Meadowlands at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

But if they’re going to pull it off, the Giants will have to rely on backup quarterback Colt McCoy to get it done.

The Giants have a record of 5-8 entering the game. Washington fell to 6-8 with its loss to the Seattle Seahawks earlier Sunday at FedEx Field, ensuring that the NFC East winner won’t have a winning record. If the Giants can match that 6-8 mark, they hold the tiebreaker advantage by virtue of their two victories this season over Washington.

McCoy is expected to start at quarterback in place of Daniel Jones because of Jones’s hamstring and ankle injuries. McCoy was at quarterback for a stunning upset of the Seahawks two weeks ago in Seattle. Jones returned to the lineup and struggled in a 26-7 loss at home last Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy began his NFL career with the Browns. The Giants’ offensive-play caller for this game will be tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired as the Browns’ head coach after last season. He takes over the play-calling duties after offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Browns have thrived under Kitchens’s successor, Kevin Stefanski, and are seeking their 10th victory of the season. They’re playing a second straight prime-time game and must rebound from Monday night’s 47-42 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in arguably the best game of this NFL season. The Browns rallied from a 34-20 deficit to take a 35-34 lead. But the Ravens scored 13 points in the game’s final two minutes to earn the win.