Maryland joins many other college football teams that have chosen to end their 2020 campaigns early after months of navigating a season that featured game cancellations, frequent testing and stringent protocols necessary to play during a pandemic.

The Terps finished the season with two wins — in overtime against Minnesota on Oct. 30 and at Penn State on Nov. 7. The Big Ten planned a nine-game schedule across nine weeks after deciding in September to hold its season, but four of Maryland’s games were ultimately canceled because of the coronavirus, the most of any team in the conference. Only two Big Ten teams, Rutgers and Penn State, played nine games in the regular season as planned.

AD

AD

The NCAA waived all minimum-win requirements for bowl eligibility, meaning all 127 teams in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision that played this season are eligible. However, numerous programs have already opted out of the postseason, often citing the mental strain this season has placed on players. Maryland is one of five Big Ten teams that have removed themselves from bowl consideration, joining Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. Big Ten champion Ohio State will face Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Maryland has struggled to keep the virus out of its program all season. Twenty-three players and nine staff members tested positive during a two-week span in November, and Maryland had to call off home games against Ohio State and Michigan State. The Terps returned to play in a loss against Indiana, but their opponent for the following week, Michigan, had to cancel because of an outbreak in the Wolverines’ program.

Maryland was scheduled to finish conference play at home against Michigan State, a matchup that was reinstated after the cancellation earlier this season. But 15 players and six staffers contracted the virus between Dec. 10 and 16, which prompted the most recent cancellation. Across all sports at Maryland, 154 of roughly 550 athletes have contracted the virus since teams began returning to campus this summer.

The Big Ten required players who contracted the virus to sit out for 21 days before returning to play, but the conference reportedly changed that protocol Sunday to only 17 days. Even with the adjustment, some Maryland players would presumably not have been available for a bowl game. The Terps played without several starters, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, in their Dec. 11 overtime loss against Rutgers.

AD

AD

Despite their shortened schedule, the Terps showed progress during the second season under Coach Michael Locksley. Maryland should return numerous key players in 2021, including Tagovailoa, a talented group of wide receivers, experienced linebackers and young defensive backs.

Fifth-year senior running back Jake Funk earned third-team all-Big Ten honors as voted on by the league’s coaches, but his status for next year remains unclear. All players have been granted an additional season of eligibility because of the altered 2020 season, but Funk recently said he wasn’t sure whether he would return. Nine other players, including freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and freshman cornerback Tarheeb Still, received honorable mention all-conference nods.