A day full of heightened playoff stakes is capped by a glamorous matchup of the Chiefs and Saints. Follow along for live updates from Sunday afternoon’s games across the NFL.

5:06 p.m.
Saints place Jameis Winston on covid list

By Mark Maske

The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Jameis Winston on their covid-19 reserve list.

The team announced the move Sunday without immediately providing further details. The list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus.

Winston is unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Drew Brees is to return to the lineup as the Saints’ starter.

Saints Coach Sean Payton used Taysom Hill as the starter for four games with Brees sidelined by rib fractures and a collapsed lung. But Payton has preferred to have Winston serve as Brees’s backup on game days, freeing Hill to serve in his all-purpose role.

5:00 p.m.
QB updates: Brees returns, Stafford expected to play, McCoy set to start

By Mark Maske

It’s a day of quarterback comings and goings.

Drew Brees returns to the New Orleans Saints’ lineup for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed four games because of rib fractures and a collapsed lung. The Saints went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the fill-in starter, ahead of Jameis Winston, but are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Detroit Lions after being listed as questionable on the injury report because of rib and thumb injures. The Lions play at Tennessee.

Dwayne Haskins starts in place for Alex Smith for the Washington Football Team against the Seattle Seahawks, with Smith sidelined by a calf injury.

Colt McCoy is expected to start for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns at the Meadowlands. Daniel Jones is listed as questionable on the injury report because of hamstring and ankle injuries.

Rookie Jalen Hurts makes his second straight start for the Eagles in their late-afternoon game at Arizona after the benching of Carson Wentz.

4:53 p.m.
49ers are staying in Arizona through season’s end

By Mark Maske

The San Francisco 49ers will remain based in Arizona for the rest of their season.

The team has played its past two “home” games in Glendale, Ariz., after being displaced by coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County, Calif.

With the county’s ban on contact sports now extended at least through Jan. 8, the 49ers also plan to play their Jan. 3 home-away-from-home game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arizona.

The 49ers will continue to practice and live there. The team is making plans for family members to join players, coaches and staffers in Arizona for the holidays, with testing protocols in place.

The Niners, who play this Sunday at Dallas, also have a regularly scheduled road game next Saturday against the Cardinals.

4:40 p.m.
Jaguars have no punter against Ravens

By Mark Maske

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a punter for their game Sunday at Baltimore.

The Jaguars announced Saturday that punter Logan Cooke did not make the trip with the team and had been ruled out of the game because of an illness.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas is expected to handle the punting duties against the Ravens.

4:27 p.m.
Triumphant Bills return home to a big crowd at 1:30 a.m.

By Cindy Boren

Bills Mafia, the devoted fans of Buffalo’s NFL team, turned out in full force in the early hours Sunday to greet the team after its AFC East title-clinching victory Saturday in Denver.

The title is the team’s first since 1995 and, at 11-3, they’re third in the AFC playoff standings behind the Chiefs and Steelers. After a 48-19 victory over the Broncos, the team’s flight arrived at 1:30 a.m. and players were greeted by thousands of fans who braved the biting cold and the coronavirus pandemic, which is raging in the Buffalo area.

“Wild. Is. An. Understatement,” quarterback Josh Allen tweeted along with his video of fans chanting, “MVP, MVP.”

The title comes in a season in which Bills fans have been unable to attend home games, of course, because of the virus. It’s possible, according to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), that a limited number of fans could be admitted during the playoffs.

4:26 p.m.
Sunday’s NFL games are on as scheduled

By Mark Maske

All 12 NFL games Sunday will be played as scheduled after the latest round of leaguewide coronavirus testing.

The final clearance for the kickoffs of Sunday’s games was confirmed by a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

If Monday night’s Steelers-Bengals game in Cincinnati also is played, the NFL will have completed 15 weeks of its 17-week regular season.

No games have been lost entirely to cancellation and the league has not, to this point, been forced to add a Week 18 to accommodate rescheduled games.