It’s a day of quarterback comings and goings.

Drew Brees returns to the New Orleans Saints’ lineup for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed four games because of rib fractures and a collapsed lung. The Saints went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the fill-in starter, ahead of Jameis Winston, but are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Detroit Lions after being listed as questionable on the injury report because of rib and thumb injures. The Lions play at Tennessee.

Dwayne Haskins starts in place for Alex Smith for the Washington Football Team against the Seattle Seahawks, with Smith sidelined by a calf injury.

Colt McCoy is expected to start for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns at the Meadowlands. Daniel Jones is listed as questionable on the injury report because of hamstring and ankle injuries.