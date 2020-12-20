The NHL will officially resume with formal training camps opening for teams that missed last season’s playoffs as early as Dec. 31, while the rest of the league will open camps Jan. 3. The agreement also calls for no exhibition games; the league will head straight into the regular season after training camps conclude. The regular season schedule is expected to be released this week.

As part of the agreement, the 2021 postseason will have 16 teams play in a traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and will finish around mid-July. The regular season will end May 8.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the Return to Play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly Executive Director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our League back on the ice.”

The NHL’s current plan is for all teams to play in their home arenas during the upcoming season, but whether the league’s seven Canadian teams will play in Canada or be forced to temporarily relocate to the United States is still pending agreements with health authorities. Further, if local restrictions do not allow some teams to play in their home markets, the NHL said it “will be prepared to play games in one or more ‘neutral site’ venues per division should it become necessary.”

Because of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, the league has temporarily realigned its divisions, and this year’s schedule will consist exclusively of intradivisional play.

The North division will consist of all seven Canadian teams: the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. The East division will include the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. The Central division will have the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. The West division will feature the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights.

Each team in the East, Central and West will play every other team in its division eight times, while each team in the North will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times.

The top four teams in each division will qualify for the postseason, with intradivisional play continuing for the first two rounds. The remaining team from each division will advance to the league semifinal round, where teams will be seeded by their regular season points total.

The NHL said it expects most arenas will not be able to host fans, at least at the beginning of the season. The league plans to announce its health and safety protocols, transition rules and critical dates calendar this week along with the schedule.

During the 2020 postseason, which was held this summer in hub cities in Edmonton and Toronto, health and safety measures required players to undergo daily coronavirus tests, symptom checks and temperature screenings. For the duration of the playoffs — a total of 65 days — the NHL secured coronavirus tests from two companies that both assured the league they had excess capacity and that the league would not be taking tests away from the public. The league said it will seek a similar process during the upcoming season.

The NHL is also reportedly interested in securing a coronavirus vaccine if and when one is available for private purchase, but it would not expect special treatment to do so.