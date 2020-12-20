Promise does not make greatness. Not on a team that is 6-8 with a handful of good players and a lot left to learn about winning big games. Being called the best defense in football did little for Washington in the first 32 minutes of Sunday’s 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field. Sudden fame didn’t do much to keep elusive Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson from slipping out of a pass rush and making points appear on the scoreboard.

Washington was fortunate to be down only 20-3 when it made another frantic fourth-quarter comeback. A couple of Wilson passes that didn’t pull a receiver just out of bounds, or a foot that didn’t miss touching the end zone pylon, and the hole could have been deeper when the late-game fight started.

But this is the difference between a 6-8 team still scrambling to win a dreadful NFC East and one such as Seattle that is 10-4 and battling for home-field advantage in next month’s playoffs. The Seahawks picked apart “the best defense in football,” putting together long, soul-crushing drives, slowly adding up two field goals and two touchdowns, then holding on as it cruised through the afternoon.

“We started playing catch-up,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said in his virtual postgame news conference.

He was speaking specifically about a missed extra point by kicker Dustin Hopkins, but the frustration in his voice seemed directed at the entire afternoon, about the defense that didn’t stop the run early and let Wilson beat it by stretching out plays and running into spaces that had been left open — exactly the things he had warned his defense that it couldn’t do and expect to win the game.

Playing catch-up is what Washington did too often in the first 2½ months of the season, when its defense frequently fell behind early, opening a gap too big to fill with a late comeback. It’s the one thing Washington couldn’t afford to do against an elite and experienced quarterback such as Wilson. At least not yet.

The fact is, Baldinger wasn’t far off in his assessment of Washington’s defense. It is good. Perhaps soon it could be the league’s best. The front line is loaded with first-round draft picks, the cornerbacks have covered well, and Kam Curl, seemingly an afterthought in this past spring’s draft as a seventh-round pick, has turned into an intimidating safety. But Sunday’s start showed how this defense isn’t good enough to completely dominate a game against one of the NFL’s top teams.

The best teams find ways to win those last couple of minutes before and after halftime, that often overlooked bridge between the start and end of games where the difference in final scores is often padded. Seattle finished a five-minute drive with a touchdown just after the two-minute warning in the first half to go up 13-0 on Sunday, then went 75 yards in four plays right after halftime to push the lead to 20-3. Much of the catch-up Washington had to do came from the 14 points it allowed in that tiny window around halftime.

From then on, a lot went right. Washington’s defense allowed just 48 net yards in the game’s final 28:52. Seattle went three-and-out on four of its five possessions after the early-second-half touchdown. On the other drive, defensive end Montez Sweat tipped a pass that Daron Payne intercepted. It was the kind of dominating performance Baldinger and others raved about following last week’s victory over San Francisco.

More than anything, Sunday’s game was a warning to a Washington defense that undoubtedly had started to believe its own acclaim. The margin for this team is precariously thin. Its offense doesn’t have enough playmakers to make up 17-point deficits, especially while missing steady 36-year-old quarterback Alex Smith and running back Antonio Gibson, who was growing into a star before his turf toe injury two weeks ago in Pittsburgh.

Whatever Washington is going to win this year will have to come from its defense, and that defense can’t allow 254 yards and 20 points in the game’s first 32 minutes.

Beating Seattle was never going to be essential to winning the NFC East for Washington. Next week’s game against Carolina and the season finale at Philadelphia are more winnable, at least on paper. But the last 28 minutes of Sunday’s loss glared as a reminder to Washington that it can’t come into games unsure and flat, that it can’t force the afternoon to be a battle of catch-up.

“It just comes down to us executing,” linebacker Jon Bostic said, uttering a cliche that sounds empty when repeated but still says so much about how winning happens in football.

The Washington defense Baldinger loved was not exactly the one that stepped on the field Sunday. Safety Deshazor Everett, who has played well after Landon Collins was lost for the season, went on injured reserve himself last week. Key linebacker Cole Holcomb was declared out with a concussion. Another starting linebacker, Kevin Pierre-Louis, also missed Sunday’s game. But the last two quarters against the Seahawks showed Washington can survive their absences.

Washington has gotten far this season with a feisty defense that has won it some games and surprised people during the four-game winning streak that preceded Sunday’s loss. It’s a good defense, sometimes a very good defense. Eventually, it might be the best.