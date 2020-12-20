Unfortunately, Haskins also retained some of the same issues that hindered his play earlier the season. Sunday, while starting in place of the injured Alex Smith, Washington’s second-year quarterback threw two interceptions before guiding Washington on a late rally that ultimately fell short in a 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field.

The loss ended Washington’s four-game winning streak and put its playoff hopes in peril as it dropped to 6-8 with two games remaining in the season. Washington still holds first place in the NFC East, pending the results of Sunday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Haskins’ final stat line failed to tell the full story of his up-and-down play, which included a number of impressive throws — like a 30-yard completion to receiver Terry McLaurin in the third quarter — but many more errant decisions — like the deep shot into double-coverage right after his big pass to McLaurin.

Haskins finished 38-of-55 in passing for 295 yards, a touchdown, two picks and a 72.9 rating.

He alone wasn’t fully responsible for the loss; receivers dropped passes they should’ve caught, Dustin Hopkins missed an extra point and the defense, which held up against Seattle’s talented offense late in the stretch, committed early penalties and allowed a season-high 181 rushing yards.

But it was also because of the defense that Seattle’s lead wasn’t larger. Russell Wilson was a mere 18-of-27 for 121 yards, a touchdown, one interception and a 73.2 rating.

Key third-down stops forced the Seahawks to settle for two field goals in their first three drives, keeping Washington in it for much of the first half.

Haskins began to find a rhythm with tight end Logan Thomas in the second quarter and, on its fourth drive, Washington finally cross midfield, making it up to Seattle’s 27-yard line — when Haskins was intercepted for the first time.

Haskins appeared to be searching for a bigger play than the one that was seemingly available; though running back J.D. McKissic was open underneath, Haskins scrambled right before targeting Cam Sims near the goal line. The pass was tipped and then intercepted by Seattle cornerback Shaquil Griffin.

The Seahawks turned the pick into a 10-play, 97-yard scoring drive that featured a 38-yard scramble by Russell Wilson and culminated with a 10-yard touchdown pass.

When Haskins was the appointed starter for Washington in Weeks 1-4, opponents totaled 38 points off takeaways, the second-most in the league during that span.

His second interception, though arguably a worse decision, didn’t lead to more points. In the third quarter, just after Washington’s defense gave up a 50-yard touchdown run to Carlos Hyde, Haskins launched a 30-yard pass on a third and 6 that McLaurin grabbed over the head of Ugo Amadi. On the subsequent first down, however, Hawkins threw a deep ball into double-coverage, failing to notice a wide-open Peyton Barber in the flat and McLaurin gaining separation up the middle as the cornerback fell off in coverage. Seattle made him pay for the mistake, recording its second interception of the game.

Washington’s defense forced a three-and-out in response and by the end of the third quarter, Haskins began to settle in, finding a rhythm and a slew of completions to move the offense. He found Robert Foster for a 9-yard completion on a third and 6, hit Thomas for 12 yards, connected with McLaurin for 17 yards on a third and 11 and — after collecting five first downs — handed it off to Peyton Barber for the one-yard touchdown to bring the score to 20-9. Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point.

The defense, again, gave its offense a fighting chance when Montez Sweat deflected a pass by Wilson and Daron Payne, Washington’s 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle, intercepted the ball at his team’s 36.

Haskins made the most of it by guiding the offense down field, spanning 64 yards over 11 plays. Haskins completed five passes along the way, scrambled for a first down and then found McKissic for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Washington’s two-point attempt sputtered — Barber was stopped on a run up the middle — but the game that seemed out of Haskins’ reach at halftime was suddenly a five-point affair at 20-15, with more than seven minutes remaining.

The defense again came up big by forcing a three-and-out, setting up Washington’s final push for a comeback victory. Haskins was sacked for a loss of 8 yards and the drive nearly fizzled when a pass to McLaurin came up 2 yards short of a first down on a third-and-11. But a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright gave Washington a free first down to continue the drive.

Haskins led Washington up to Seattle’s 23, but was sacked on back-to-back plays leading to a fourth-and-24 and a Hail Mary as Haskins tried to evade pressure.