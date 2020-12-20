Washington second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first start since Week 4 in place of Alex Smith, who remains sidelined with a right calf strain.

Haskins practiced with the first-team offense all week after playing the second half of last Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Coach Ron Rivera said the game plan against the Seahawks will be tailored to Haskins’s strengths. Expect a lot of screen passes and another busy day for running back J.D. McKissic, who will need to shoulder more of the load with rookie Antonio Gibson doubtful with a turf toe injury.

The Seahawks arrive in Landover after demolishing the New York Jets, 40-3, last week. The Giants upset Seattle on the road the week before behind a strong rushing attack and a defense that forced two turnovers. Washington’s defense scored a pair of touchdowns in its most recent outing, and it could take a similarly dominant performance to send Russell Wilson and the Seahawks home with a loss.

Washington placed safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve and ruled linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis out for Sunday’s game, putting even more pressure on Chase Young and Co. to harass Wilson and limit his time to throw.