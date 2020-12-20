Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Seahawks -6
Seattle extends lead to 6-0 in second quarter
On third-and-seven from the Washington 39-yard line, Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Freddie Swain for what was initially ruled a touchdown, but replay showed that the rookie made the catch out of bounds. An offsides penalty on the play set up a third-and-short, which the Seahawks converted. Three plays later, Kendall Fuller broke up a pass on third down and Seattle settled for a 40-yard Jason Myers field goal to double its lead.
Dwayne Haskins was 5 for 8 for 8 yards passing in the first quarter and Washington managed 34 total yards as a team. (Seattle 6, Washington 0, 10:52 left in the second quarter)
Washington and Seattle trade punts with Seahawks leading 3-0
After Washington ran four plays on its second drive, which ended in a sack of Dwayne Haskins, the defense forced Seattle’s first punt of the game. Haskins has completed his first three passes, but for a total of minus-2 yards. Washington’s next drive will begin inside its own 5-yard line. (Seattle 3, Washington 0, 3:16 left in the first quarter)
Seahawks take 3-0 lead in first quarter on Jason Myers field goal
After a holding penalty negated a third-down conversion by running back Chris Carson inside the red zone, Seattle settled for a 43-yard field goal by Jason Myers. Russell Wilson burned Washington with his legs on the eight-play drive, running for 11 yards on third-and-four. (Seattle 3, Washington 0, 8:50 left in the first quarter)
Washington goes three-and-out on first possession
The Seahawks won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Dwayne Haskins and the offense went three-and-out, meaning Washington remains the only team in the league that hasn’t scored on its opening possession this season. Seattle will begin its first drive near midfield. (Washington 0, Seattle 0, 12:50 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Dwayne Haskins makes his return
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- Week 15 preview: Dwayne Haskins makes his return in the middle of a playoff push
- Pete Carroll knows 7-9 can be the start of something big
- As praise pours in, Ron Rivera needs to mix confidence with caution
- Pundits suggest Washington could be a serious problem for NFC contenders
- With a fresh roster and some luck, Washington became a team worth watching again
- Washington’s revival is being driven by the energy of its young players
- Tensions rise in WFT ownership breakup, unsealed court filings show
- Fleetwood Mac-singing TikTok star is a Washington Football Team fan for life
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Seahawks
Washington second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first start since Week 4 in place of Alex Smith, who remains sidelined with a right calf strain.
Haskins practiced with the first-team offense all week after playing the second half of last Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Coach Ron Rivera said the game plan against the Seahawks will be tailored to Haskins’s strengths. Expect a lot of screen passes and another busy day for running back J.D. McKissic, who will need to shoulder more of the load with rookie Antonio Gibson doubtful with a turf toe injury.
The Seahawks arrive in Landover after demolishing the New York Jets, 40-3, last week. The Giants upset Seattle on the road the week before behind a strong rushing attack and a defense that forced two turnovers. Washington’s defense scored a pair of touchdowns in its most recent outing, and it could take a similarly dominant performance to send Russell Wilson and the Seahawks home with a loss.
Washington placed safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve and ruled linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis out for Sunday’s game, putting even more pressure on Chase Young and Co. to harass Wilson and limit his time to throw.
Washington is seeking its first five-game winning streak since it won seven straight to close the 2012 regular season. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll is 5-1 in his career against Rivera.