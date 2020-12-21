Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Bowl will not be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as originally planned, and instead will be a week-long virtual event via Madden NFL 21.
The NFL will have a series of matchups featuring celebrities, current players, NFL “legends” and streamers playing as the Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. The matchups will end with a Pro Bowl game.
There are no alternate Pro Bowl selections this year because of the virtual format.
The selection is the fourth for Scherff, who was also voted to the 2017, ‘18 and 2020 Pro Bowls. The sixth-year veteran has played and started 11 games this season after missing time earlier because of a sprained MCL in his knee. According to STATS, LLC, he hasn’t given up any sacks and has committed only one penalty (false start) in 723 offensive snaps.
Young, who received the most fan votes (128,042) among NFC defensive ends, also leads all NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks. In Washington’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, Young became the first player in franchise history to record a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the same game.
The 88 Pro Bowl selections are determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting as one-third of the total vote.
