As a result, the Buckeyes finished the season 6-0, earned their 39th Big Ten championship and were ranked No. 3 in Sunday latest College Football Playoff rankings. But with just six games played, their inclusions has fueled some controversy after Ohio State needed a last-minute exemption from the conference to be eligible for the title game. Their selection, plus a recently beaten Notre Dame squad (10-1), ultimately prevented other worthy schools such as No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) and No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0) from getting a bid. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney even ranked the Buckeyes at No. 11 on his final coaches’ poll ballot.

Both Texas A&M and Cincinnati have reason to feel jilted. Until this year, no one-loss SEC team like the Aggies had ever been left out of College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Bearcats went undefeated en route to the American Athletic Conference championship, including three victories over ranked opponents and seven wins by at least two touchdowns. Either of those two teams, especially Cincinnati, has a case to be included. But the spot shouldn’t come at the expense of Ohio State. Instead it should be Notre Dame on the outside looking in.

When considering Ohio State alongside the other playoff contenders, the Buckeyes have an iron-clad case for a top-four spot in the playoff. In the first preseason AP poll there were two programs receiving the lion’s share of the 62 first-place votes, Clemson (38) and Ohio State (21). The Big Ten conference was not expected to play this season due to the pandemic causing Ohio State to fall out of the Top 25 until September when that decision was reversed. Ohio State returned to the AP Poll on Sep. 27 at No. 6 and ascended to No. 3 a month later where they have remained ever since.

Victories over No. 9 Indiana and No. 15 Northwestern leave no doubt Ohio State is the best team in the Big Ten. The games Ohio State didn’t get to play were against Illinois, Maryland and Michigan. All three were overwhelming underdogs against Ohio State. The Buckeyes were to give 24½ points to Maryland for betting purposes, 28 points to Illinois and were to be 30-point favorites over Michigan, the largest point spread in that rivalry since at least 1978. To put those in perspective, Ohio State has played nine games against the Mid-American Conference over the past nine seasons and was the favorite by 30.5 points, on average, in those contests. Ohio State went 9-0 in those MAC matchups with an average point differential of almost 35 points per game. True, this Ohio State team only stands at 6-0, however it has more in common with programs that are undefeated with nine-plus wins, and in 2020 that puts only Alabama (11-0) among their peers.

“People can say whatever they want,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “They have their opinions. I’m not going to talk about other teams because I think we have enough to talk about positively about our program, but I’ll say this: If we have an opportunity to play anybody in the country in one game, I’m going to take the Ohio State Buckeyes. I feel strongly about this team. We’re made of unbelievable character, and they’ve been through so much. I think there’s a lot of people in the country that would agree with me.”

Among the 38 different ranking systems audited by Kenneth Massey Ohio State was ranked third overall and no worse than third in 30 of those polls. Only Alabama and Clemson had a larger share of top three finishes in these metrics. Cincinnati was well-regarded, too, with 11 out of 42 systems indicating they also belong in the conversation. Notre Dame, meanwhile, was ranked in the top three just once by a method that relies heavily on wins and losses.

Notre Dame won 10 games but averaged 6.4 yards per play, the 26th highest rate in the country, just slightly higher than Texas A&M (6.4 yards per play, 29th) but below Cincinnati (6.9, 11th) and Ohio State (7.3, 8th). The Fighting Irish allowed 5.4 yards per play (42nd), similar to the Buckeyes (5.4, 43rd) and Aggies (5.4, 45th) but much worse than the Bearcats (4.4, 2nd). However, after you adjust those performances for pace of play and opponent, Ohio State is the third-best team in the college ranks (behind Alabama and Clemson), Cincinnati is fifth, Notre Dame is ninth and Texas A&M is 12th.

Add to that the 34-10 drubbing a healthy Clemson team laid on the Irish in the ACC Championship Game and it’s hard to see Notre Dame challenging for a championship. The spot probably would have been better off going to a team that hasn’t yet had a chance to prove its mettle against the nation’s elite teams.

“I know I don’t have the final say and whatever I say doesn’t probably go a long way, but I think you’ve got to look at this team and say, ‘What have they been asked to do?’” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “Maybe they haven’t played an SEC team or something like that, but everything they’ve been asked to do, they’ve done.”