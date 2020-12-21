“Welcome to Groundhog Day,” Jans said in a phone interview. “Unless you’re looking at a calendar, you can easily get lost in the day of the week. There’s no difference around here.”

Across college sports this semester, the swirling cycle of positive tests, schedule interruptions and game cancellations have kept players and coaches on edge. But while many NCAA programs have attempted to carry on inside campus quasi-bubbles, health officials in New Mexico and Santa Clara County, Calif., confronting rising virus rates, made that impossible by banning contact sports.

The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers made headlines by fleeing to Arizona. But like the professionals, several college teams, rather than shut down, packed up and left, too, traveling thousands of miles by bus and plane to find shelter in less restrictive locales. In response, critics back home have raised concerns over the heightened health risks and soaring costs generated by these never-ending road trips. And players and coaches, trying to salvage a season, have felt the tolls of travel.

San Jose State offensive lineman Kyle Hoppe spent last week in Las Vegas, taking his finals virtually, preparing for the conference championship game, to be played at the UNLV in Las Vegas, and checking in on his cat, Finn, who’s being cared for by a teammate’s girlfriend back in his college apartment.

“This year has just been hard,” said Hoppe, whose team has spent the last three weeks of the regular season outside of San Jose. “But I knew ... it would all be worth it.”

And on Monday nights, wherever the team charter plane has ferried the Stanford women’s basketball program, isolated players fire off texts to each other while watching the latest episode of “The Bachelorette” inside their separate hotel rooms.

“It’s just different,” guard Kiana Williams said Friday night from Los Angeles, describing her senior season with the No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal.

Jans’s New Mexico State team, meanwhile, has been holed up at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, a stay Athletic Director Mario Moccia estimates will cost the public university at least $100,000.

“It’s my duty to try to do everything I can to follow through on those promises to the student-athletes and their parents," Moccia said, “to give them an opportunity to compete.”

Lately, though, they haven’t even been able to do that. Two positive coronavirus tests forced the team to shut down for nearly two weeks recently. Without a game since Dec. 1 and three straight cancellations, the only opportunities to compete have been playing Connect 4 and NBA 2K. The losers have to do push-ups.

“At some point even if you don’t admit it publicly, every coach has to question internally: ‘Is this the right thing?’ " Jans said. "'Is this worth it?’ ”

Pack and go

On Nov. 28, after Santa Clara County shut down organized sports, college programs big and small scampered away. Stanford football relocated to the Pacific Northwest; its men’s basketball program moved its home games to neighboring Santa Cruz. So did Santa Clara University men’s basketball program, while its women’s team has played only road games.

San Jose State football went west — to Hawaii.

The morning before the county order hit, the Spartans learned their game against Boise State would be canceled because of positive tests within the Broncos’ program. Then, while on the plane heading back home, they read the news that would shake up their season.

By the next day, Ben Thienes was looking for a new home.

Thienes, the school’s assistant athletic director for football operations, ordered Porta Potties, rented a scissors lift and put the team on six buses to a high school in a neighboring county.

“I don’t think we’d able to do this without Ben,” Hoppe, the lineman, said. “When the county of Santa Clara kicked us out, we were looking for a place to go. Ben came up with this solution for us.”

The undefeated Spartans, having their best season since 1939, practiced there for two days before flying to play what was supposed to be a home game against the University of Hawaii. The game went on after a Hawaii player tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Spartans won. Afterward, they took a red-eye flight to Las Vegas and checked into a suburban hotel, miles away from the Strip, where they spent the rest of their season.

In the lead up to Saturday’s Mountain West Conference championship game against Boise State, as he ran errands around Vegas, Thienes thought about how “magical” the week would have been back home: the pre-game pep rally, a packed CEFCU Stadium, a locker room sing-a-long in celebration of the program’s first MWC title. His wife, Tobruk Blaine, who also works with the program but remained at home with their two small children, would’ve been there celebrating, too.

“That’s the personal toll of being away from the family,” Thienes said, “and not being able to share in that victory.”

After being displaced, the Stanford women’s basketball team, chasing a milestone for Coach Tara VanDerveer, also made temporary camp in Las Vegas. Then they hit the road across California, playing games in Berkeley, Los Angeles and Stockton, where Stanford dismantled University of the Pacific to earn VanDerveer her 1,099th career win, the most in women’s Division I basketball.

On the court, Williams gestured for an air hug, but VanDerveer pulled her in for a real one. Later, a team trainer told Williams it was the first time VanDerveer had hugged someone in nine months. Having banned most indoor dining, they celebrated by eating cake outside the stadium in front of the bus.

These are the moments Williams considers when she hears skeptics, including Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, question whether it’s right to play college basketball during a pandemic.

“I don’t think stopping playing basketball would be beneficial to student-athletes,” Williams said. “For me, it’s depressing just sitting at home not doing anything, not being around your teammates, [not] doing what you love.”

Costs and caution

After its stay in the Pacific Northwest, Stanford football moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., last week, to prepare for its game at UCLA. Once there, the team posted footage of an intense weight training session.

Watching the video, David Fisk did his best to look past the screaming coach who was captured in the clip wearing his face mask like a chin strap. At least, he thought, Stanford was holding the session outdoors.

Still, Fisk, the medical director of infection prevention and control at Santa Barbara Cottage Health, couldn’t ignore that Stanford had moved into his county — where cases and hospitalizations reached new highs last week — for the purpose of preparing for a football game.

“I think right now that team sports of any sort should not be going on in the United States,” Fisk said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed sports among opposing teams to be higher risk, and throughout the pandemic, sporting events have been linked to outbreaks in California, Minnesota and Florida. Fisk doesn’t believe the Stanford football team brought significant risk to Santa Barbara. But just by practicing, Fisk said, teams continue to expose themselves to danger. “And that’s not a good thing,” Fisk said.

College programs tout their testing protocols — the Stanford women are tested eight times a week — but the virus has moved easily through college sports, with schools reporting more than 6,600 cases, according to an analysis by the New York Times. Most cases appear to be mild, but after testing positive this summer, University of Florida standout basketball player Keyontae Johnson recently collapsed on the court and was placed in a medically induced coma. The university has not said whether the episode was linked to the virus.

The University of New Mexico athletic department has reported 48 positive cases since summer, including at least nine from the football program. The rash of positive tests canceled the season opener, yet the program pushed on and relocated to Henderson, Nev., for almost two months — in the same hotel in which San Jose State would end up staying.

Keeping football afloat in another state was challenging, and costly. Each week, the program forked over $70,000. Expenses included food, transportation and thrice-weekly PCR coronavirus tests, which are more costly than antigen tests but were mandated by the state.

Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez estimates the sports department will face a $5 million to $10 million deficit this year. But if the Lobos didn’t finish the football season, he said, things could have been worse.

“We had to compete,” Nuñez said, citing the Lobos’ football and men’s basketball television contract, which he said could generate $2.5 million in revenue. “If I have to spend $500,000 in football to relocate them, I think it’s a benefit.”

Through seven weeks in Vegas, the UNM football team produced zero positive coronavirus tests, Nuñez said.

To offset the six-figure cost of New Mexico State basketball’s extended stay in Phoenix, the athletic department launched a fundraiser, bringing in more than $85,000 in donations. (A $50 gift provides the team snacks for a day.) But as the school faces a budget shortfall and faculty layoffs, not everyone is ready to give the basketball team a handout.

“It seems really out of line with … the mission of the university,” said Jamie Bronstein, a history professor who has taught at the university for 24 years. “This is not the best expenditure of NMSU’s dollars or taxpayer’s dollars at this time.”

Nikos Mourtos, president for California Faculty Association at San Jose State, expressed similar concerns.

“Where do we find all this money to spend on football when we’re cutting student assistance, we’re cutting student support and classes?” Mourtos asked. “And why can’t we spend this money in a time of crisis to support students and instruction?”

Christmas in Phoenix

Inside the resort and spa, the NMSU Aggies have access to a conference room converted into a gym, a private fitness center complete with several of the program’s own weights, kettle bells and resistance bands, and even a meeting space outfitted with board games.

Still, Phoenix hasn’t been a vacation.

Early during the team’s stay, Jans learned that his parents, who are both in their 70s, had contracted the coronavirus. Both recovered, but “that was scary for a while," Jans said, "especially being so far away from home.” Several players have lost family members to the virus and could only grieve with their loved ones virtually.

Instead, players remained at the resort, waiting and preparing for games that may or may not happen. The Aggies’ next matchup is scheduled for Jan. 8 in St. George, Utah, five weeks after their last game, but any new positive test could cause another disruption.

“They’ve had great attitudes and rolled with punches,” Jans said of his players. Even so, “It’s been frustrating to stand in front of these young men and not know what to tell them.”

He knows, at least, that the Aggies will spend Christmas inside their hotel. There will be a special dinner and presents to open — within NCAA regulations, Jans pointed out. An athletic staff member is bringing a tree from back home.