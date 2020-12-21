Ohio State was ranked as the nation’s No. 3 team by the playoff selection committee even though it played just six games this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Swinney’s mind, this should disqualify them for playoff consideration.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney, whose team played 11 games, told reporters Sunday. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season. We’re going on Week 21. These guys have had no break. It’s been a grind, not just football-wise, but the mental challenge and the personal sacrifice and commitment that everybody’s had to make to be able to play and continue to play. It’s been incredible.”

Swinney ranked Notre Dame (No. 4 in the final CFP poll) as his third-best team and Texas A&M fourth (the Aggies went 8-1 and finished fifth in the final CFP poll). Seven other coaches did not rank Ohio State in the top four, though none of them had the Buckeyes lower than sixth (Georgia’s Kirby Smart put the Buckeyes there).

“I think at the end of the day, it’s who executes better and plays tougher in the end,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said Sunday. “When you play in big games, you have to execute at a high level. That’s really what it comes down to. Both teams are going to play hard. Everything is on the line. It is who executes better is going to pull it out. We have to do that. Whether we played six, eight, 10, or they played 12, I don’t really know.”

Sports statistician Kenneth Massey compiles a list of 42 ranking systems; in 30 of them, Ohio State was third or better. The Buckeyes fared the worst (19th) in the ratings compiled by James Howell, who admits that his ratings this year are not as reliable as in years past because some teams played fewer games than others (Howell mentions Big Ten teams specifically when bringing up this caveat).

On average, the Buckeyes’ ranking position was 3.67 in the 42 systems surveyed by Massey. In the SP+ rankings compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Ohio State was ranked third while Notre Dame was ranked ninth (Connelly had Florida ranked fourth despite its three losses).

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta, chairman of the playoff selection committee, said there wasn’t much controversy in the room about giving Ohio State a semifinal slot, considering that the Buckeyes have two wins over top 15 teams, the same number as two of the other three semifinalists.

“In the end, there was not dissension in the room about moving Ohio State into that third spot,” Barta said Sunday, citing those two wins over ranked teams.