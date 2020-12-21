“Last but not least, my Beloved Washington Nationals,” Kendrick wrote after briefly reflecting on stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. “Thank you for embracing me as one of your own. I feel as though I’d been a National my whole career and the wild, humbling and crazy ride we had in 2019 truly culminated everything I’d learned in my career, and we all became World Champions.”

Kendrick was drafted by the Angels in the 10th round of the 2002 draft. Before that, his high school coach, Richard Pearce, could get few local colleges to take an undersized infielder. Only one — St. Johns River Community College in Palatka, Fla. — took a chance on Kendrick. He used it to shine in front of the right scouts. Then he went all the way to the majors and stuck.

At the start of his career, Kendrick was a utility player with a reliable bat. He mostly split his time among first base, second base and left field. But he hit a snag with the Dodgers in 2016. He would recall in the coming years that he stopped having fun in Los Angeles. In turn, his numbers slipped. It took an offseason trade to the Phillies for Kendrick to rediscover his love for the game. And that’s when the Nationals grew intrigued.

While looking for offense at the 2017 trade deadline, Washington’s analytics team keyed on Kendrick. He was a new-aged player disguised in an aging veteran’s body. The analytics staff was drawn to his hard-hit and contact percentages. It was enough for the Nationals to swap him for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills and international slot money.

More than two years later, when the Nationals were celebrating a World Series victory, it was a tiny move that made all the difference. Kendrick missed most of 2018 after tearing his right Achilles’. He rebounded a year later, the final season of his contract, by posting his best year yet. Kendrick batted .344 with 17 homers, 23 doubles and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .966. And that only foreshadowed history.

It’s somehow a footnote that, on the way to the 2019 title, Kendrick won MVP of the National League Championship Series. That’s what happens when one homer buried the favored Dodgers in the NL Division Series and another pushed his team ahead in Game 7 of the World Series. The first was a grand slam off Joe Kelly in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. The second, off current Nationals reliever Will Harris, sliced into the foul pole at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The championship may never have happened if both balls hadn’t cleared the fence.

That’s Kendrick’s legacy in Washington — a professional hitter who, when it counted most, lifted a city with his swing. He was under-recruited in high school, under-scouted in college, then underappreciated in the back half of his career. But after becoming a postseason hero, Kendrick had multiyear offers from American League teams last winter. They wanted to make him a designated hitter. It seemed like a logical way to go out.

Instead, in a faithful act to Washington, he rejoined the Nationals on a one-year, $6.25 million deal for 2020. It’s tough now, for him and the fans, that there was never a chance to send him off, that the coronavirus pandemic kept them out of the stands and shrunk his last act to 25 games. His final career line includes 6,421 plate appearances, 1,747 hits and a .294 batting average. And nothing will reverberate like those two October blasts.