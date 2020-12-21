And now, at last, it could all get cleared up next spring.

The Nationals have signed Rodríguez to a minor league deal with an invite to camp, according to two people with knowledge of the agreement. Rodriguez struggled with Cleveland in 2019, missed 2020 with back and shoulder injuries, and was non-tendered earlier this month. He battled poor command, too, though it was health that limited him to just eight starts and two relief appearances. Then he returned to Washington for an outside chance to make the club.

Will that really show if the Nationals view him as a starter or reliever? Maybe not. Nonroster invitees have to impress enough to earn a coveted 40-man roster spot. The Nationals padded rotation depth by adding Rogelio Armenteros off waivers on Dec. 7. They otherwise have Wil Crowe, Ben Braymer after Kyle McGowin, once a depth starter stashed in the minors, was moved to the bullpen in 2020. So Rodríguez could arrive in spring, throw a bit and be gone by the regular season, off to find another chance. But how he’s used in West Palm Beach, Fla. will be telling. With a few back-field workouts, a few scrimmages, the mystery of Jefry Rodríguez should fade.

First, a short history: At the general managers meetings in November of 2018, The Washington Post asked Mike Rizzo about adding a versatile, multi-inning reliever. Josh Hader had just lit up the playoffs for Milwaukee. It built on what Andrew Miller did for Cleveland in 2016, fitting the trend of shorter starts and more creative bullpen usage. Rizzo entertained the idea.

Well, he sort of did.

“Sure, I’d love that,” he said, sarcastically hinting that Hader and Miller types are a rare find. “Who do you have in mind?”

That’s when a reporter suggested Rodríguez.

“Jefry certainly got good stuff, multi-innings, rubber arm, can bounce back. I still see him as a real good starting piece for us,” Rizzo said. “To me, the industry, us as an industry, we develop more relievers than starters. I like to get pitchers that have the capacity to start every opportunity to start, keep them stretched out.”

Now fast forward three weeks, right after Rizzo traded Rodríguez and outfielder Daniel Johnson for Gomes. When asked about dealing Rodríguez, thus thinning the Nationals’ rotation depth, Rizzo took a slight turn.

“It’s one starting candidate we don’t have anymore,” Rizzo said. “We thought Jefry’s primary role on our team in the future was going to be in the bullpen.”

At the time, this was either the truth or post-trade spin. Perhaps it was some combination of the two.

But even before Rizzo’s parting comments, it was fair to ask whether Rodríguez could flip to the bullpen. He has a mid-90s fastball, decent curve and hasn’t developed a second off-speed pitch. The Nationals briefly tested him as a reliever in 2019. As they did, Manager Dave Martinez daydreamed — out loud — about Rodríguez becoming Dellin Betances. The logic was that, with only a few outs to record, Rodríguez’s velocity could tick up and overpower hitters. It was a big ask.

That summer, Rodriguez made eight starts and six relief appearances. He walked fewer batters out of the bullpen — a positive sign — though the sample size was minuscule. No statistical differences held weight. He soon went to Cleveland and was similarly below-average in both roles. And for his next act, for whenever spring training starts, Rodríguez will have a second opportunity with the team that signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2012.