In the summer, as teams expanded to 30 players amid the coronavirus pandemic, Guerra hung on as a trusted veteran arm for Manager Dave Martinez. Early in the season, few games went by without Guerra warming in the bullpen. He was often called upon to pitch multiple innings or spell a struggling starter. He has also been a clubhouse favorite since coming to Washington. Since arriving in 2019, he has covered 69⅓ innings.
Castillo, 33, was with the Nationals before opting out of playing in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. He had appeared in 72 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. With Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki on the Nationals’ roster this past spring, he could have stuck around as a depth option in the minors. And that could be the case again this year, with Washington still looking to find another proven catcher to pair with Gomes.
So far this offseason, the Nationals have signed Sam Clay, a lefty reliever, to a major league contract. They brought back utility man Josh Harrison on a one-year deal in October. They plucked starter Rogelio Armenteros off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rest of their additions have been minor league contracts with invites to camp.
On Monday, Guerra and Castillo joined a list that includes right-handed pitcher Jefry Rodríguez, left-handed reliever Luis Avilán and former top outfield prospect Yasmany Tomás, among others.