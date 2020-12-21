In a repeat of moves from last winter, the Washington Nationals signed reliever Javy Guerra and catcher Welington Castillo to minor league deals Monday, according to people with knowledge of the agreements. Each contract included an invite to spring training.

Guerra, 35, joined the Nationals in May 2019. He made 40 appearances that season and pitched in the World Series. After he made an expanded roster in 2020, his year was cut short by a groin injury. Now he returns to a club in need of veteran bullpen depth.

In the summer, as teams expanded to 30 players amid the coronavirus pandemic, Guerra hung on as a trusted veteran arm for Manager Dave Martinez. Early in the season, few games went by without Guerra warming in the bullpen. He was often called upon to pitch multiple innings or spell a struggling starter. He has also been a clubhouse favorite since coming to Washington. Since arriving in 2019, he has covered 69⅓ innings.

Castillo, 33, was with the Nationals before opting out of playing in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. He had appeared in 72 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. With Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki on the Nationals’ roster this past spring, he could have stuck around as a depth option in the minors. And that could be the case again this year, with Washington still looking to find another proven catcher to pair with Gomes.

So far this offseason, the Nationals have signed Sam Clay, a lefty reliever, to a major league contract. They brought back utility man Josh Harrison on a one-year deal in October. They plucked starter Rogelio Armenteros off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rest of their additions have been minor league contracts with invites to camp.

On Monday, Guerra and Castillo joined a list that includes right-handed pitcher Jefry Rodríguez, left-handed reliever Luis Avilán and former top outfield prospect Yasmany Tomás, among others.