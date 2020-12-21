“There's something I like about getting to lay people out,” Mann said in October.

Late Sunday evening, after he had boomed a punt off his right foot, Mann stood near midfield and saw Los Angeles Rams punt returner Nsimba Webster break into open field, sprinting right at him. The winless Jets had stunned the NFL for three hours, but now order would be restored. Webster would end their upset bid with a punt return touchdown. Trevor Lawrence would still be fitted for Gotham Green.

Mann shuffled to his right, darted right and hurtled his body into Webster’s knees. Webster flipped to the ground. The Rams’ fourth-down heave fell incomplete. Sam Darnold flicked a third-and-six pass into Frank Gore’s belly. The Jets won as a 17-point underdog. “Embarrassing,” Rams Coach Sean McVay said.

Mann’s tackle may have changed the next 15 years. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Jets are both 1-13. If they finish with the same record, the Jaguars would receive the first overall pick — and presumably the chance to draft Lawrence, the Clemson megastar — by virtue of the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. The second pick (possibly Ohio State’s Justin Fields) would be comforting consolation. But the Jets’ victory may have cost them a prospect who comes around about once a decade.

The New England Patriots aren’t going to the playoffs, the Jets aren’t picking first and Jalen Hurts isn’t going anywhere. What a weird season. What a weird Week 15. Here is what to know.

It’s a completely new day in the AFC East. Early Sunday morning, the Buffalo Bills’ plane landed to a raucous reception at the Buffalo airport, a deserved celebration for the franchise’s first AFC East title since 1995. The Bills officially unseated the Patriots with their victory over the Denver Broncos. They might stay at the top for some time to come, and the Patriots may not return to the top anytime soon.

The Miami Dolphins held the Patriots without a touchdown, dropped them to 6-8 and knocked them out of playoff contention with a 22-12 victory. The weekend represented a massive shift in the division. For years, the Patriots dined out on an AFC East that cycled through lousy coaches and quarterbacks. As they face their own post-Tom Brady rebuild, they’ll have to compete against Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and maybe Fields.

The Bills could establish themselves as the division’s new power. The Patriots have uncertainty at quarterback and a roster in stark need of upgrades. The Jets face an extreme rebuild, no matter who starts at quarterback for them next season. (Fields, the Ohio State quarterback, is an option, although General Manager Joe Douglas could choose to build the roster around current starter Sam Darnold.) The Dolphins are building a contender with staying power behind Coach Brian Flores, but the Bills are a year ahead of them in most every way.

The Bills could regress for two reasons. They’ll have to pay Allen soon, so they won’t reap the roster-building benefit of a rookie quarterback contract for much longer. And it’s possible, if not likely, they will lose offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to a head coaching vacancy. (Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier should get interviews, too.)

But Coach Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have built one of the NFL’s great cores, with Allen, an elite receiving group headlined by Stefon Diggs and a young, fast defense. They’re a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs this year, and they’re not going anywhere.

Le’Veon Bell is suddenly a key figure in the Super Bowl chase. In a 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whom the Chiefs picked in the first round to make their featured back, had to be carted off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter.

That makes Bell, whom the Chiefs signed after the Jets waived their free agent bust, the Chiefs’ top running back. He has the talent and pedigree to handle the job, and it will be fascinating to watch Bell again in a prominent role for the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Saints, meanwhile, have lost two in a row, which puts the Green Bay Packers in commanding position for the NFC’s top seed. Drew Brees returned from broken ribs and looked greatly diminished in the first half, but he recovered as the Saints nearly stole the game late.

Carson Wentz has probably played his last game as an Eagle. That may be a hyperbolic overreaction, but how else could you react to Hurts’s performance Sunday, even if it came in a loss? Hurts passed for 338 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for 67 yards and another score. He nearly dragged the Eagles to a miracle victory over the Arizona Cardinals, completing a fourth-and-eight pass as he set up two Hail Mary passes at the buzzer.

The Eagles lost, 33-26, but Hurts established himself as a viable future quarterback. Nothing about his performance seemed fluky. He produced chunks of yardage, slinging passes that gained 42, 39, 32 and 23 yards while gaining 17 yards on one rush. The Eagles definitely aren’t going back to Wentz this year. After Sunday, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they never do.

The Baltimore Ravens have recovered. No team has faced more penal covid-related problems than the Ravens, but they have bounced back and kept their playoff aspirations alive. The Ravens have scored 87 points in the last two weeks after their Monday night thriller over Cleveland and a Sunday 40-14 thrashing of the Jaguars.

For the first time since the early weeks of the season, the Ravens’ offense has looked like the juggernaut it was last season. Rookie J.K. Dobbins has taken over as the lead running back. Midseason signing Dez Bryant caught a touchdown pass, his first score since 2017. His addition seemed to galvanize the Ravens.

The Ravens look like a team you wouldn’t want to see in the playoffs, but they have to get there first. They’re currently eighth in the AFC standings at 9-5, tied with the Dolphins but outside of wild-card position because of the conference-record tiebreaker.

The Dolphins play the reeling Las Vegas Raiders next week, and in Week 17 they’ll face a Bills team that could be resting key starters. The Ravens would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cleveland Browns, but the Browns moved to 10-4 with their victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Mitchell Trubisky, of all people, is keeping the Bears alive. From the very start, the defining quality of Trubisky’s tenure in Chicago has been confusion. The Bears traded up from the third pick to the second to draft him ahead of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. He had a lousy rookie year, won the division in his second season, cratered in his third and lost his starting job this year — only to get it back and play maybe the best football of his career.

Trubisky has led the Bears to consecutive victories, leaving them at 7-7 and one game behind the Cardinals in the NFC wild-card race. The Bears have scored at least 30 points in three straight weeks as Trubisky has thrown five touchdown passes and one interception while completing 73.9 percent of his passes. Running back David Montgomery has come alive, too, running for a career-high 146 yards Sunday.

Regardless of whether the late-season push ends in the playoffs, Trubisky’s performance may add one last layer of confusion for the Bears. They did not pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option, and his performance and benching during the first dozen weeks of the season suggested quarterback and team were headed for an obvious divorce. If Trubisky finishes with three great games, does that force the Bears to rethink Trubisky yet again?

Tua Tagovailoa made a statement. The Patriots are not the most formidable opponent, but Tagovailoa faced a massive challenge with high stakes Sunday. The Dolphins needed a victory to keep their playoff spot solidified, and he would have to do it in his first meeting with Bill Belichick without tight end Mike Gesicki, top wide receiver DeVante Parker and wideout Jakeem Grant.

The Patriots did not score a touchdown, so Tagovailoa doesn’t need heavy praise. But he steered the Dolphins with a steady hand, minimized mistakes and led Miami to a 22-12 victory. Tagovailoa showed his athleticism early in the fourth quarter, when he looked through his progression, saw no one open and scrambled for a go-ahead touchdown.

It was far from the most electrifying performance of Sunday. But it was a big step in Tagovailoa’s development, and a sign he can be counted on in the playoffs.

Marcus Mariota could become the next version of the quarterback who replaced him in Tennessee. After the 2018 season, Ryan Tannehill was a languishing former top-10 pick, a quarterback whose brightest moments never lasted. The Tennessee Titans acquired him as a backup. When the starter was ineffective, Tannehill took over and became a franchise quarterback. He has gone 19-8, playoffs included, and has the Titans in first place at 10-4 this year after a three-touchdown day against the Detroit Lions.

Could Mariota revive his career in similar fashion? He delivered one of the more eye-opening performances of the week when he replaced the injured Derek Carr on Thursday night and passed for 226 yards while running for 88.