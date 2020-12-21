“It's one of those things now that it gives him an opportunity like I got, and that is what those job openings out there,” Rivera told reporters later that morning. “He's got a chance to get one of them because for the most part, things will happen quickly. I mean, people want to get going and we'll see what happens.”

But Rivera was quick to put the kibosh on further questioning about his team’s front office, and whether Washington might hire a GM and whether Hurney could be in the running for the job — which, in Washington, would differ somewhat from the traditional role.

“I'm not going to talk about our GM situation,” said Rivera, who holds final say over the team’s personnel in its “coach-centric” structure. “All that stuff, all that personnel stuff and everything, that's going to be addressed once the season is over with. For me, the biggest thing everybody's got to understand is that we're focusing on the playoff run right here.”

Since Week 5, when Rivera benched second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen, a player with experience in Scott Turner’s offense, Washington’s focus zeroed in on the oddly competitive NFC East race, where every contender has a losing record. At the time, neither the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles nor the New York Giants had run away with a clear lead.

But Washington now sits in first place with a 6-8 record, even after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the team has a chance to earn its first playoff berth in five years on Sunday. A win over the Panthers at FedEx Field would eliminate the Cowboys and Eagles from contention. A win coupled with a Giants loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday would allow Washington to clinch the division and the No. 4 playoff seed.

“Honestly, I’d be excited, I really would — because we got into the playoffs and that’s really the best thing more so than anything else,” Rivera said of the prospect of clinching a playoff berth against his former team. “ … That’s kind of what we’re working toward and that’s kind of where I’d love to have the focus stay, is that this is about the organization winning and getting it to the playoffs, not Ron Rivera winning and getting revenge. That’s the last thing I want this to be, because honestly, I do owe that franchise a lot.”

Should Washington lose to Carolina, however, its path to the playoffs would become murky, and dependent on the outcomes of others over the final two weeks. The Giants would be able to take over first place in the NFC East with a win over Baltimore, but if they lost, and the Eagles beat the Cowboys, Philadelphia would then be positioned to win the NFC East with a Week 17 home victory over Washington.

Dallas could stay alive with a win over the Eagles and losses by the Giants and Washington.

Before the 2020 NFL schedule was released, Rivera expected Washington’s home game against Carolina to be the season opener. The story line was simply too good: Rivera, and the multiple assistants who followed him from Carolina, taking on the team that fired him.

But with Washington now in the thick of a playoff push, Rivera insists the emotions of this game have waned, and he has stressed to his players the need to keep a short outlook.

“If this had been our opener, believe me, it would have been a highly emotional game,” Rivera said. “But it's not this game. To me, the consequence of this game is really about this team, this organization trying to be relevant, trying to take a step forward.”

Yet Washington’s push for a playoff spot has perhaps done more than merely provide excitement for a franchise mired in losing the last 20 years. It has also expedited Rivera’s longer-term goal of revamping Washington’s culture.

“I really do think that's part of it,” he said. “I think the fact that we've had something to play for every week has kept that energy level high. I think that really kind of shows just how important it is to play hard and play well, because every week we talk about, ‘Hey, we control our destiny.” Every week we talk about [how] we have a chance, and that, I think, is important because especially with young guys, they see it.”

Winning has a way of curing ills. But because of injuries, Washington has also found surprising depth at key positions and some of its foundational pieces in younger players. To help fill the void it has often had to get creative in finding depth. To help fill its most recent void, at linebacker, Washington signed Mychal Kendricks off Seattle’s practice squad, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. If Kendricks comes to Washington on a private plane, he is able to bypass the six-day pre-entry testing for the coronavirus and become available to the team immediately.

The team’s question at quarterback for Week 16 remains unanswered. Alex Smith, Rivera assured, remains the starter but his recovery from a strained right calf will ultimately decide the team’s plans Sunday. If he can’t go, Dwayne Haskins will get another start — still with the hope that the team can finish its push for the playoffs.