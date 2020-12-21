Wizards coach Scott Brooks said on a videoconference Monday that Hachimura’s case is severe, with blurred vision and light sensitivity that kept him off court for most of last week.

“I was hoping last week, thinking that it would clear up in two or three days, he could be back on the court, couple more days later, he’d be back. But he has a severe case. It’s a long season, I know sometimes when you’re in the grind it doesn’t seem every game is so important and so critical, but he’s a young player and he needed those reps and practice and training camp, those exhibition games,” Brooks said. “We’re going to have to figure it out without him until he comes back.”

The Wizards will likely fill Hachimura’s starting spot “by committee,” Brooks said, after rotating players at power forward Monday in practice. Brooks started backup center Moe Wagner at the four alongside Thomas Bryant in Thursday’s preseason game — an experiment that clogged Washington’s spacing on offense — and started Anthony Gill on Saturday, to greater success.

Brooks prefers to start three-point specialist Davis Bertans on the bench, but the 6-foot-10 forward could be another option, as could 6-foot-9 rookie wing Deni Avdija, who played alongside wing Isaac Bonga during an exhibition last week.

Hachimura, meantime, will sit out for the second notable stretch of his young career. He missed seven weeks with a groin injury last season and came back to play just 16 games before the league paused due to the coronavirus.

Any blows to the Wizards’ depth carries outsized importance this season, where the team will play 72 games in a shortened period of time and any positive coronavirus tests could keep players out for days or weeks No one else on the team has experienced eye issues, something Brooks credit’s to the team’s coronavirus health protocols.