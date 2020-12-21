The hapless Bengals show up on the schedule at a fortunate time for the Steelers, who need to get some things fixed and get back into the win column when they play at Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Steelers have two straight losses since their 11-0 beginning to the season and have been overtaken by the Kansas City Chiefs for the top playoff seed in the AFC. They’re only a game and a half ahead of the second-place Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. The Steelers already have clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the division title with a victory over the Bengals.

But the Steelers’ goals are larger after spending so much of the season as the league’s last remaining unbeaten team. Their schedule was thrown into disarray when their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens was postponed three times because of the coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens. The Steelers struggled to an unimpressive victory over the Ravens with what Coach Mike Tomlin termed a junior varsity performance. Then they were upset by the Washington Football Team and were outclassed by the Bills in a 26-15 defeat at Buffalo on “Sunday Night Football” eight days ago.

“We’ve lost two,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after that game. “We’re facing some adversity. But we’re not hitting the panic button. Offensively we’re not very good. And right now we’re not playing good football and it starts with me. So we all need to look in the mirror … and understand that we all need to be better. I think that we will be. I think this is a team that’s got a lot of resilience … and understands what it takes to win football games, and understands what time of year it is and that the way we’re playing right now is not acceptable.”

Roethlisberger’s receivers have turned unreliable with a rash of dropped passes. The defense was weakened by injuries and had few answers in Buffalo for Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.