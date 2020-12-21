The Cincinnati Bengals host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: The Steelers hope to snap a two-game losing streak that has followed their 11-0 start to the season. A victory over the 2-10-1 Bengals would keep them in the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture with two games remaining on the schedule.
1:25 a.m.
Steelers go three and out on opening drive

By Mark Maske

The Steelers hope to pull things together on offense, but they didn’t get off to a great start in Cincinnati. They went three plays and out on offense on their opening possession. Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass high and behind wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a third-down incompletion. Johnson has had his issues with dropped passes, but this one was Roethlisberger’s mistake. (Steelers 0, Bengals 0, 14:11 left in the first quarter)

12:31 a.m.
What to watch for during Monday night’s Steelers-Bengals matchup

By Mark Maske

The hapless Bengals show up on the schedule at a fortunate time for the Steelers, who need to get some things fixed and get back into the win column when they play at Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Steelers have two straight losses since their 11-0 beginning to the season and have been overtaken by the Kansas City Chiefs for the top playoff seed in the AFC. They’re only a game and a half ahead of the second-place Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. The Steelers already have clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the division title with a victory over the Bengals.

But the Steelers’ goals are larger after spending so much of the season as the league’s last remaining unbeaten team. Their schedule was thrown into disarray when their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens was postponed three times because of the coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens. The Steelers struggled to an unimpressive victory over the Ravens with what Coach Mike Tomlin termed a junior varsity performance. Then they were upset by the Washington Football Team and were outclassed by the Bills in a 26-15 defeat at Buffalo on “Sunday Night Football” eight days ago.

“We’ve lost two,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after that game. “We’re facing some adversity. But we’re not hitting the panic button. Offensively we’re not very good. And right now we’re not playing good football and it starts with me. So we all need to look in the mirror … and understand that we all need to be better. I think that we will be. I think this is a team that’s got a lot of resilience … and understands what it takes to win football games, and understands what time of year it is and that the way we’re playing right now is not acceptable.”

Roethlisberger’s receivers have turned unreliable with a rash of dropped passes. The defense was weakened by injuries and had few answers in Buffalo for Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The challenge is not nearly as formidable Monday. The Bengals have lost five straight and eight of nine games to drop their record to 2-10-1. They’ve scored 10 or fewer points in four of their last five games. The Bengals lost all relevance when prized rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. With backup Brandon Allen now also sidelined by a knee injury, Ryan Finley starts at quarterback against the Steelers.