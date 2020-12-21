Fail: Washington’s rushing defense

AD

During its four-game winning streak, Washington limited the Bengals, Cowboys, Steelers and 49ers to an average of 65 rushing yards per game. The Seahawks more than doubled that number after its first drive of the second half, which culminated in a 50-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde. Chris Carson led Seattle with 15 carries for 63 yards, while quarterback Russell Wilson added 52 yards on the ground. The Seahawks finished with 181 rushing yards, the most allowed by Washington this season.

Hail: Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic

AD

Where would Washington be without Thomas and McKissic, who arrived with little fanfare after signing two-year free agent deals in March? Thomas had a career-high 13 catches for 101 yards and might’ve caught the game-winning touchdown if Dwayne Haskins had made a slightly better throw.

AD

McKissic, who has stepped up in rookie Antonio Gibson’s absence, had 107 total yards and nine catches, including a six-yard touchdown grab that pulled Washington within one score in the fourth quarter. McKissic and Thomas are second and third on the team in receptions behind Terry McLaurin, with 67 and 62, respectively.

Fail: Burgundy on burgundy

After two straight wins on the road in its white-on-white uniforms, Washington wore burgundy-on-burgundy for the first time since Week 13 of the 2017 season. Washington lost that game against the Cowboys, 38-14.

AD

Before 2017, the team last wore all-burgundy in 2009, in a blowout loss to the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” best remembered for Jim Zorn’s failed “Swinging Gate,” and in a 7-6 loss to Dallas earlier that year. I’m not saying it’s necessarily time to retire the look permanently, but I would be shocked if Washington wears it when the Carolina Panthers come to town next Sunday.

AD

Hail: Montez Sweat

Early in the fourth quarter, Sweat tipped a Wilson pass into the air and Daron Payne came down with the ball for his first career interception. In addition to his seven sacks this season, Sweat has been a nightmare for his opposing quarterbacks with his ability to disrupt throws at the line of scrimmage. His six passes defended rank second on the team behind cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kendall Fuller. Among NFL defensive ends, only Houston star J.J. Watt has more this season.

Fail: Dustin Hopkins

AD

Hopkins was one of the heroes in Washington’s “Monday Night Football” win against the Steelers two weeks ago, making all three of his field goal attempts from at least 40 yards. Hopkins connected on his only field goal attempt Sunday, a 48-yarder that put Washington on the board before halftime, but his missed extra point on Washington’s first touchdown proved costly.

AD

Trailing 20-9, Washington went for two after its second touchdown and came up empty when Peyton Barber was tackled short of the goal line. As a result, Washington needed another touchdown, rather than a field goal, on its final possession.

Hail: Dwayne Haskins

Through Washington’s first possession of the third quarter, which ended with Haskins’s second interception on a throw into double coverage, his performance qualified as a resounding “Fail,” but the second-year quarterback deserves credit for what happened next.

Haskins led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and had his team in position for the go-ahead score before he took sacks on consecutive plays that all but dashed Washington’s hopes for a fifth straight win. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and also had three carries for 28 yards.

AD

AD

Fail: Ron Rivera’s coaching record against Pete Carroll

Rivera fell to 2-7 all-time against the Seahawks’ Carroll, including a 1-1 record in the postseason, which equals his worst record against any coach he’s faced at least three time in his 10-year career. Is a rematch in order this postseason?