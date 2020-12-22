“Dead silent,” Yorktown senior guard Jack Burris said with a laugh. “You realize quickly you have to create your own energy. We’re used to having 400 people here at home games.”

Those moments of eerie silence — they were a privilege, really. At least that’s how many of the participants viewed them. This game was one of the first high school sporting events to be held in the D.C. area this school year. And the road to get here was long and winding, filled with obstacles and uncertainty.

That’s especially true for the Patriots, who fell to the Hawks, 72-63. For months, Coach Joe Reed and his players had wondered whether Tuesday’s game might ever happen. And for a few hours in early November, they had accepted that it would not: Back then, Arlington County announced it would not hold a winter high school season — a fate that many local programs have been handed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But in Arlington the decision was met with swift backlash, and the county quickly announced it would reconsider. The decision was reversed five days later.

“It had started to settle in for these boys that this was it,” Reed said of that time. “All that we’ve gone through, and they don’t get to play. And then, in a couple of hours, it was being reconsidered. So you went from this absolute low to ‘Wait a minute.’ You got the full range of emotions.”

The team held some outdoor workouts in the fall, but the first time Reed got to watch his squad on the court came Dec. 7 with tryouts. The sight of a three-man weave and some defensive drills may have brought back a feeling of normalcy, but Reed got a reminder of the times that evening when a player called to say he had decided to drop out of tryouts and skip the season because of an at-risk family member. He was the third Yorktown player to opt out this year.

“I don’t even know if I could have done that as an 18-year-old,” Reed said. “I have tremendous respect for them.”

The Patriots then missed two days of practice last week because of snow. But the timing proved lucky: One player was exposed to a family member who tested positive in that period. Since the team had not been around him, it was allowed to keep practicing, and its season started on time Tuesday.

Throughout the often-sloppy opener, the Patriots employed the same relentless style that helped them to their first district title in more than a decade last season. They pressed from the start, subbed often and embraced quick, sometimes reckless shots. Reed said the team’s mantra for this strange season is “Ugly is beautiful.” Hayfield countered the madness with a more traditional approach and led most of the way.

The early silence faded as the game found its rhythm, with teammates calling out screens, refs whistling for fouls and coaches asking for more effort. At halftime, 12 Yorktown cheerleaders, decked out in Santa hats, gave a spirited performance. In the stands, a cameraperson live-streamed it all for fans at home.