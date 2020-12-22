Three years later, that’s what Mohammed has transformed into. On Monday, the Class of 2021 recruit from Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Mo., verbally committed to Georgetown, giving the Hoyas their first five-star recruit since 2014 and the first for Coach Patrick Ewing, who took over the program in 2017.

“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Powell said. “He absolutely is truly transitioning into an elite perimeter player. I don’t expect anything less than that, just based on his motor, his love for the game, his attention to detail.”

Mohammed moved to the D.C. area from Lagos, Nigeria, in 2016. He enrolled at Carroll but was largely an unknown talent when Powell took over as the D.C. private school’s coach in 2017. Powell said Mohammed had the best basketball IQ and energy he’d seen in a local player since former Sidwell Friends School star Josh Hart, who now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his freshman season, Mohammed was named first-team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and received votes for player of the year in one of the nation’s most talented leagues.

Mohammed’s brother, Kabir, played at Missouri State the following year, so Mohammed and his guardian, Shawn Harmon, also moved to that area. On the first day of school in 2018, Greenwood’s coach, Darren Taylor, asked Mohammed if he played basketball. Mohammed replied, “Yessir; a little bit.”

Mohammed would become one of the area’s best-ever players. In a tournament game last December, he scored 47 of his 49 points in the second half to lead his team to a win over the state’s top team. Last season, Mohammed averaged 34.4 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

“He just does things everyday that my assistant and I kind of look at each other like, ‘Oh man,’” Taylor said.

At his signing ceremony at his high school Monday, which the Springfield News-Leader broadcast on Facebook, Mohammed said his D.C. connections didn’t influence his decision, but rather he said Ewing told him he’d play fast in a pick-and-roll heavy offense, which he said fits his style.

“He played in the NBA, and that's really going to help,” Mohammed said at his signing day ceremony. “It's going to help push you there. Either way, he’s going to be a tough coach. He's going to tell you the truth. I just felt like he is going to push me like that and he is going to help me get to my final destination.”

In Georgetown’s 2021 recruiting class, Mohammed joins guards Tyler Beard and Jordan Riley, forward Jalin Billingsley and center Ryan Mutombo. Isaac Copeland was the last five-star recruit to commit to Georgetown in the Class of 2014. Mohammed selected Georgetown over Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, Texas, DePaul and SMU.