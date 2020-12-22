The Washington Capitals signed winger Conor Sheary to a one-year, $735,000 contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was an unrestricted free agent who has spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 28-year-old is entering his sixth year in the NHL. After spending the first three years of his career with Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in June 2018 in a salary-clearing move. He returned to Pittsburgh at the 2020 trade deadline. Last year, he had a $3 million salary cap hit.

Sheary gives the Capitals additional scoring depth. The 5-foot-8, 179-pounder had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games for the Sabres and Penguins last season. In the postseason, he appeared in four games for Pittsburgh and had two assists.

Sheary joins former teammate Justin Schultz on the Capitals; Washington picked up the ex-Penguins defenseman in October on a two-year, $8 million deal. Sheary also played with fellow Capitals winger Carl Hagelin in Pittsburgh.

The move is the Capitals’ first since the NHL announced it plans to play a pandemic-shortened 56-game season starting Jan. 13. Training camp will open Jan. 3.