Sheary gives the Capitals additional scoring depth. The 5-foot-8, 179-pounder had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games for the Sabres and Penguins last season. In the postseason, he appeared in four games for Pittsburgh and had two assists.
Sheary joins former teammate Justin Schultz on the Capitals; Washington picked up the ex-Penguins defenseman in October on a two-year, $8 million deal. Sheary also played with fellow Capitals winger Carl Hagelin in Pittsburgh.
The move is the Capitals’ first since the NHL announced it plans to play a pandemic-shortened 56-game season starting Jan. 13. Training camp will open Jan. 3.