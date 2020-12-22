The team became aware of Haskins’ actions after social media posts circulated showing Haskins at an indoor dining space as well as what appeared to be a night club or party bus. The team contacted the league about the issue Monday and is handling it “internally,” the person said.

Patronizing a nightclub without personal protective equipment is considered “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” according to the league’s protocol, and is punishable by a fine up to one week’s salary, or up to a four-game suspension.

The NFL Players Association is also aware of the issue. In league protocol, the team has the first shot at disciplining the player, and if it opts not to, the league can.

In posts on Instagram from Sunday night, Haskins and others appeared to dine in what looked like a private room at an Oceanaire Seafood Room. He also appeared maskless in photographs from that night in what seemed to be a nightclub or a party bus.

This incident comes at a critical time for Washington, which is in the stretch run of a playoff push. If the New York Giants lose at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Washington can clinch the NFC East with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Starting quarterback Alex Smith is dealing with a calf strain that caused him to miss the loss to Seattle, and his status for this week is unclear. Behind Haskins on the depth chart are Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez.

In October, the team fined Haskins for violating covid-19 protocols when he made a reservation for a family friend at the team’s hotel ahead of its game at the Giants.