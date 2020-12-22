“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

Johnson, 21, had been hospitalized since Dec. 12.

He was initially taken to a medical facility in Tallahassee after he collapsed four minutes into a game against Florida State. The 6-foot-5 all-SEC forward dunked an alley-oop pass from guard Tyree Appleby in transition, but as he walked onto the court after an ensuing time out, he fell face first to the floor.

Florida Coach Mike White remained in Tallahassee with Johnson, whose parents soon joined him.

On the day Johnson collapsed, a school spokesperson said he was in critical but stable condition. Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today he was in a medically induced coma that doctors brought him out of on Dec. 14. Johnson’s parents, Marrecus and Sharnika Johnson, said their son was breathing on his own and speaking with family, friends and doctors in a statement the following day.

The school continued to report Johnson’s progress through last week. It also postponed the remaining four games of its nonconference schedule, from its Dec. 16 game against North Florida through Tuesday’s home contest against James Madison. The Gators open conference play at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

On Friday Johnson made his first public appearance since his collapse, when he thanked fans, medical professionals and supporters in a 26-second video posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

As Johnson recovered, he updated friends on his improvement last week.

“He said he was feeling a lot better, that he just can’t wait to get back out there on the floor,” said Wofford forward B.J. Mack, Johnson’s high school teammate at Oak Hill.

Johnson’s family also expressed gratitude for the widespread support that he has received since he collapsed. They said they want to share information on his condition to help others avoid a similar incident.