It’s an early wake-up call, and it’s a long-anticipated comeback campaign. With the coronavirus lurking, it won’t be a smooth season, and a shortened 72-game schedule guarantees it won’t quite feel whole. But the stars are back, all of them except Klay Thompson. So even though this journey begins in mostly empty arenas, it doesn’t look as deserted as the bubbled end of last season.

At last glance, the NBA was mourning the deaths of Kobe Bryant and other dignitaries, quarantining for pandemic survival and managing without an astounding number of its signature players. Several perennial all-stars missed the entire interrupted season: Durant, Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall. Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin played a combined 43 games. Two other prominent players, Ben Simmons and Domantas Sabonis, couldn’t play in the postseason because of injuries. Even two superstars who defined last season, Damian Lillard and back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, limped off before their teams exited the playoffs.

It was a brutal season for so many faces of the league, which only magnified James’s incredible durability and longevity. Now, as he enters Year 18 and prepares to celebrate his 36th birthday next week, he is left to ponder two things: 1. He has been in the NBA for half of his life. 2. As he continues to stare down a bartender intent on screaming “Last call!” at him, the quick turnaround of this season stands as an immense challenge to his ageless status.

We should realize the entire league, which has enjoyed one of its best eras over the past 10 to 12 years, is in the same place.

This is a comeback season for many great players, but in a larger sense, their returns amount to something we haven’t thought much about: This could be the last great year — or, more likely, the last cluster of years — for this influential era. This is the beginning of the end, or maybe the middle of the end, of a glorious, entertaining and historically significant time. James isn’t the only one evading Father Time. Curry and Durant, the transcendent talents who have pushed James the most, turn 33 in 2021. Kawhi Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, turns 30 next year, and he will be a heavy-mileage 30 with the injuries he has had to overcome and the load management he requires to save his best for the postseason. Russell Westbrook just turned 32. James Harden is on his way to 32, and he would surely appreciate a new team for an early gift. Jimmy Freakin’ Butler is headed down Lane 32, too. Lillard seems young, but he’s 30.

The NBA is amid a multi-season transition. A large number of unforgettable players are hoping to extend their primes or reinvent themselves, all while the next generation is two Antetokounmpo MVPs into its time and eager to create a seamless transition to a promising future. It puts the league in a position of strength, as long as the young talent continues its rapid progression and the long-established stars have several seasons of stubbornness left in them.

It’s a time to appreciate the greats while they’re still capable of being great, but it’s also a time to delight in anticipation of the youth being able to challenge them, to test their transcendence in a fresh way and, ultimately, to send them retreating toward the sunset.

The five Christmas games underscore the NBA’s desire to foster rivalries between the established and the emerging. Zion Williamson and the young New Orleans Pelicans face Butler and the veteran Miami Heat. Curry and the Golden State Warriors, clinging to their dynasty, play against Antetokounmpo and a Milwaukee Bucks franchise that has developed a distinct style and culture loosely reminiscent of the Warriors’ championship ethos. There’s Durant and Irving leading the Brooklyn Nets’ revival against the Boston Celtics’ young tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are a team with a win-now mandate, and they play their playoff nemesis — Nikola Jokic and the young Denver Nuggets — who are built to expect good now and push for greatness as they develop.

And finally, there’s the marquee game: James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, who feature Luka Doncic, an amazingly polished 21-year-old superstar who may soon own the game.

There’s so much enticing possibility. Nevertheless, there are also challenges. After the NBA returned from a four-month hiatus in July, the television ratings for the season’s conclusion plummeted. The usual passionate interest wasn’t obvious. The Disney bubble kept players and staff healthy, but even in quarantine, the game couldn’t protect itself from the damage the coronavirus had done. Summer basketball was an oddity. Despite indications that the public was more accepting of athletes protesting systemic racism, the demonstrations remained polarizing and made the basketball secondary. Everything about the game was off schedule and out of sorts.

Despite their impressive performance, James and the Lakers were overwhelming favorites in all four of their playoff series. In the Finals, there was little drama beyond Butler’s determination. There was no equitable superstar matchup to sell.

This will be another pandemic-marred season, but the vaccines provide hope that the ending may not be so abnormal. The season will probably be a slow burn, with the returning stars gradually getting comfortable and many worn-out stars who competed in the playoffs pacing themselves.

But this season figures to come down, again, to the quality and effectiveness of James’s challengers. The harder his road, the better it will be for the game. The superstars coming back must reestablish their dominance. The emerging ones must prove their maturity and show an ability to adjust and learn from disappointment.

Everyone starts from a different place this season. Some are tired; some had too much rest. Some are fighting complacency; some are upset that the sport seemingly forgot about them. The very best are as balanced of a combination of old, middle-aged and young as you’ll ever see in any league.