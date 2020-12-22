With about three minutes to go, sophomore forward Donta Scott generated the highlight of the game with a one-handed putback dunk off Hakim Hart’s missed three-point try. Scott leaped over a La Salle defender, and the play oozed the confidence, toughness and energy that Coach Mark Turgeon had hoped to see in this matchup.

Maryland’s previous two games had presented a startling reality: Performances of that caliber would not be enough to yield many positive results in Big Ten play. And this game against the Explorers (3-5) offered Maryland a final tuneup before the three-month stretch of conference competition. So the Terps (5-2) wanted not just a win to halt their losing streak but also a dose of reassurance that they could play much better than what they had recently shown.

Five Maryland players scored in double figures, a well-rounded performance reminiscent of the Terps’ early-season wins. Junior guard Eric Ayala led the way with a career-high 23 points on 4-for-11 shooting; that included 15 points in the second half, when the Explorers threatened Maryland’s lead. Ayala also notched three assists, including a half-court pass to Hart for an alley-oop, another highlight-reel play that extended Maryland’s lead to 12 but also resulted in a technical for pulling up on the rim.

The Explorers, who entered ranked 174th out of 357 teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based rankings, cut Maryland’s lead to as little as seven points in the second half. La Salle continued to make timely shots and didn’t allow Maryland to get a comfortable advantage until the final minutes.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who has recently dealt with an elbow injury, had a bounce-back game, posting 15 points with nine rebounds, after only recording six points in each of the past two games. Hart (13 points), Scott (11) and junior forward Jairus Hamilton (10) rounded out the group of Terps who reached double figures. The Terps had just four turnovers and showed improvement on defense, too.

In the Terps’ home loss last week to Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights’ bench was far more vocal and engaged. Turgeon said he showed his players video of how the Rutgers bench reacted to a basket, compared with Maryland’s response on the next possession. When playing in empty arenas, “you can turn a road game into a home game,” Turgeon said this week, “which I thought Rutgers did with their enthusiasm.” On Tuesday, the Terps took obvious strides in that area, both through their energy on the sideline and on the court.

Maryland fell into a shooting slump for a five-minute stretch of the first half, making 1 of 8 attempts from the field. But Wiggins ended the skid with a steal and score, followed by a three-pointer on the next possession. The Terps finished the half on a 10-0 run and took a 40-25 lead into halftime.

Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 sophomore center, had a few solid stretches and finished with two blocks, a promising sign for Maryland if he can replicate this performance in Big Ten play, when Maryland will face teams with formidable frontcourt players.

David Beatty, the Explorers’ leading scorer at 10.4 points per game, only had three in the first half on 1-for-6 shooting. Beatty scored La Salle’s first points on a shot from deep, but he didn’t make another the rest of the way and finished with four points.

The Terps held La Salle to 32.1 percent shooting in the first half, but the Explorers began the second half by making three shots from three-point range in the first four minutes. About midway through the half, the Explorers had made 8 of 12 shots, trimming their deficit to seven. Hart responded with a three-pointer on Maryland’s next possession. Soon after, the Terps forced a pair of turnovers in a two-minute stretch, and each time Maryland scored on the ensuing possession.