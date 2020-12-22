A guy wearing No. 20 ran across the parking lot to catch a proverbial tailgate pass. The Appalachian State fight song played and the fans lent the refrains at the appropriate moments, so that “Go App” and “Fight App” rang across the lot. One small group had a folding table buttressing what looked like something bubbly at 1 p.m. on a Monday.

Bless those people.

Americans will love their bowl games, dammit, no matter the site or the eccentricity or the mass cancellations or the scattered fans upon metal bleachers in a pandemic or the telltale pandemic sign on the concrete floor of the stadium concourse: STAFF SYMPTOM CHECK.

So let’s get to the record books:

♦ On a blindingly sunny day with the temperature a docile 55, the first touchdown in Myrtle Beach Bowl history was a beaut, when Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas stepped back from the North Texas 22-yard line and threw slightly backward to the left sideline to Malik Williams, who then threw flawlessly to Henry Pearson on the left edge of the end zone. It foretold the 56-28 win for the Mountaineers (9-3), and it happened in one of those 20,000-strong stadiums where if you really nail the extra point, you can land it up on the veranda of the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House — yes, that Josh Norman.

♦ The first fight in Myrtle Beach Bowl history, a brief one, happened at 3:16 p.m., early in the second quarter, when North Texas quarterback Jason Bean took a pop that stoked some ire. It led some players to leave the bench for the sideline, caused a seven-minute delay for the officials to sort it out, and proved that while some people lampoon some bowls, their participants often consider them worth a fight.

♦ While it’s not ideal for a bowl announced in November 2018 to hatch itself in a pandemic two years later, the Myrtle Beach Bowl rocketed straight to the top of a major record list: Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples rushed 23 times for 319 yards, the most in any of the bowl games in the voluminous American history of the bowl habit, surpassing Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels (307) in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl against Tulsa, as the geekiest geeks will recall. His five touchdowns tied an all-bowl record with six others, including Barry Sanders.

But before all of that, the tailgaters folded up the table or closed the hatch and headed to the first bowl of the weirdest year. They passed the stadium of the 2016 NCAA baseball champions, with its squat palm trees behind the outfield fence.

They passed the trees that scream “Carolinas,” with moss here and there, to a stadium with an open end, home of a heady autumn of 11-0. They entered a stadium with concession stands with “GO CHANTS” signs (Chanticleers, the Coastal mascot) and Hebrew National hot dogs for $3. North Texas (4-6) would try to reach .500 with a bowl win in a strange year, and way over here at a stand far from Denton, Tex., one could buy Mean Green cotton T-shirts for $30, hoodies for $65. Outkast’s “Hey Ya” played, always a welcome sound.

So the fans of Appalachian State, which sits about 285 miles northwest of here, did what American bowl fans do, no matter the quirkiness: They reveled in it. Some carried signs in the shape of the state of North Carolina. One man brought a yellow Appalachian State yard Santa with a light possibly blinking from inside, for those unaware that such an ornament exists. Some guys wore yellow overalls while technically shirtless. One woman held a sign that threw shade at an opposing coach of a program Appalachian State had never played: THIS SIGN HAS WON AS MANY BOWL GAMES AS SETH LITTRELL.

Cold.

Wolfmother’s “Joker And The Thief” played, and then White Stripes’ “Icky Thump” as the North Texas Mean Green took the field, and the crowd was sparse enough that when North Texas opened with a stop, one could hear its players exulting on the bench. “All day,” one said.

Even the newest bowl brings the keenest feelings.

“I mean, it was amazing,” said Andrew Curry, a 2020 Appalachian State graduate and first-year law student at Campbell. He had been at law school all semester, skipping the games out of caution. “I’ve been super-careful,” he said. “I believe in [the threat of the coronavirus]. I think it’s super-serious.”

So he and his brother William and three friends had that tailgate with the table and the bubbly. They had their day at the stadium, even in their distanced clump. It differed from the previous bowls he had attended during Appalachian State’s six-game bowl winning streak but, he said, “It means something to us, no matter what bowl game it is.”

“I thought it was awesome,” said Ben Todd, an Appalachian State senior who attended every home game but one this season. At one point he did think, “Dang, I really hate that we weren’t able to do this with a slammed stadium,” but then he looked ahead to future bowls in normal life and said: “I think I will [attend]. I had an awesome day.”

“It was just special,” Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson said of the closing moments. “This was the last time we’ll ever be together like that. Just taking that in.”

It was all goofy. It was often cheeky. A public-address DJ achieved chronic puckishness by playing “I Fought The Law” after a penalty, Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz” after a sack, A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran” after a long run. But as “Livin’ On A Prayer” played after sundown in the fourth quarter, and the fans sang it with enough throat to be audible, it gave this little hint late in the hard year 2020 that when life does come bursting back, it’s going to be vivid.