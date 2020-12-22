The Washington Post’s Top 100 of 2021 list projects the premier NBA talents for the 2020-21 season. The rankings, compiled by national NBA writer Ben Golliver, are meant to assess each player’s relative value without regard to his specific role or teammates. Among the factors considered: last year’s performance (as judged by traditional per-game statistics and advanced metrics), current health, injury history, age, consistency, contributions to winning, ability to make teammates better, postseason performance and offensive and defensive impact.

Salary, expected earning power and projected growth or decline beyond the 2020-21 season were not considered. All rookies were excluded. So, too, were veterans with severe ongoing injuries expected to cost them all of 2020-21, such as Golden State’s Klay Thompson. Stats shown are from the 2019-20 season (or the last season played by Kevin Durant and John Wall). Rankings were set on Dec. 15.

