The new playoff format could be a factor as well, with just one team in each conference getting a first-round bye.

Which teams could be this year’s version of the Titans — capable of spoiling a top contender’s Super Bowl hopes and making a surprise run to the conference championship game? We’ve identified five candidates:

Indianapolis Colts: They are the No. 6 seed in the AFC because the Titans, who have an identical 10-4 record, hold the tiebreaker that would give them the AFC South title and a home playoff game.

But the Colts might be the most complete threat to the top three AFC contenders (the Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills). They can win on defense, with offseason trade pickup DeForest Buckner making this one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. Linebacker Darius Leonard is a star, and Xavier Rhodes has had a bounce-back season at cornerback.

But they can win with offense as well. Even though Philip Rivers has been bothered by a toe injury that might require offseason surgery, he has completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 3,735 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading an offense that is averaging 28.5 points. It helps that he’s playing behind one of the best lines in the NFL.

Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh will provide a preview of how dangerous this team could be in the AFC playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Even though the season hasn’t been great for Tom Brady, things are getting better. He and Coach Bruce Arians seem to be getting on the same page, as was evident during Sunday’s comeback win over Atlanta. Brady has thrown for 3,886 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading an offense that is scoring 28.6 points per game.

Though the only win he has had against a winning team came against the Packers, Brady has more experience in big games than anyone in the league, including a 30-11 postseason record. He also is surrounded by the best offensive weaponry of his career.

The defense is also dangerous. The linebacker corps is one of the best in football. Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul bring the pass rush, and coordinator Todd Bowles’s blitz-happy scheme further disrupts the offense. Don’t sleep on the Bucs.

Tennessee Titans: If things hold, Tennessee will get the benefit of a home playoff game, but its formula for making a deep playoff run is the same as last year’s. Derrick Henry has been the best running back in football, leading the league with 1,679 yards on 321 carries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is playing even better than he did last year, throwing for 31 touchdown passes against only five interceptions. The Titans’ offense is tops in the league at 31.1 points per game.

That type of ball-control, high-scoring offense is a formula that could give them a chance against Kansas City, but there is reason for concern on defense. The Titans spent more than $22 million in the offseason on edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley, but neither had a sack: Clowney is done for the season after knee surgery, and Beasley was cut. The Titans have just 14 sacks. Still, the offense makes them a threat.

Los Angeles Rams: They can be hit-or-miss, but the Rams still qualify as a threat in the NFC based on how good they can be when they are on. They could still win the NFC West, after all, if they beat Seattle this week, something that seems particularly surprising after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the winless New York Jets.

But this is the No. 1 defense in the NFL, led by a pair of elite players in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They allow just 286.1 yards and 19.2 points per game.

The offense has shown limitations at times, and quarterback Jared Goff is proving to be more of a game manager than a passer who can lift the entire offense. But Coach Sean McVay has established an effective running game, led by rookie Cam Akers, particularly by frequently employing a two-tight-end approach. A team with a top defense, a strong running game and the play-calling ability of McVay has to be considered a major threat in the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens: After breezing through a 14-win regular season in 2019, this year has been a struggle for the Ravens. They have battled injuries and the coronavirus, at one point having 23 players on the covid-19 reserve list.

But they are getting healthier. The Ravens are on a three-game winning streak and have the easiest closing stretch in football, facing the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals. Winning both games would make them 11-5; with a little help, that could be enough to get them into the playoffs.

Like the Titans, the Ravens have a formula for winning. They lead the league in rushing at 172.7 yards per game and have excelled with rookie J.K. Dobbins as the primary back. Lamar Jackson is a dynamic playmaker at quarterback. They are also very good on defense, allowing just 20.5 points per game.

More so than the Dolphins or Browns, who both are currently in the playoff field, Baltimore is a serious threat to the top teams in the AFC if it can make the postseason.

Around the NFL

It has been a mixed bag for teams who spent big on running backs. It worked out well for the Titans, who paid Henry $12.5 million per year. Alvin Kamara is earning his $15 million per year from New Orleans. The same is true for Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook ($12.6 million). But the rest of the backs making more than $10 million per season — Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell and Joe Mixon — have missed a total of 32 games and combined for just 2,266 yards.

Even though the Seahawks had to hold on to beat Washington on Sunday, things are looking better for Seattle on both sides of the ball. A strong running game (181 yards) meant Russell Wilson didn’t need to carry the team, and he was only hit three times by Washington’s pass rush. Coach Pete Carroll was thrilled with his defense, which he said only missed two tackles. Seattle also recorded four sacks — another sign of progress for what had been a bad pass rush.