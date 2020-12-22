1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) | Last week’s rank: 1

Securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC seems all but certain now, with the difficult road game in New Orleans out of the way. The Chiefs have only the Falcons and Chargers left on the regular season schedule and will do whatever is needed to remain ahead of the Steelers and Bills. They’ll be fortunate if rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire avoided a serious injury Sunday.

2. Green Bay Packers (11-3) | Last week’s rank: 2

The second-half offensive performance in Saturday night’s win over the Panthers was pretty dreadful, as Aaron Rodgers said. But the Packers are on the cusp of wrapping up the NFC’s top seed, which will be significant if the weather ends up being a factor in a late-January matchup at Lambeau Field with the Saints or Buccaneers.

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3) | Last week’s rank: 3

The Bills wrapped up their first AFC East title since 1995 with Saturday’s dominant victory in Denver. QB Josh Allen continued to thrive, and WRs Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley each topped 100 receiving yards. The Bills moved up to the No. 2 seed in the AFC with the Steelers’ loss. They’ve played far better lately than the Steelers, and they’re not far from the Chiefs’ level.

4. New Orleans Saints (10-4) | Last week’s rank: 4

QB Drew Brees completed fewer than half his passes in his return to the lineup Sunday. Even so, the Saints managed to remain competitive with the Chiefs. Things might have been different if they’d fallen on that fumble for a TD at the end of the first half. The Saints have all but surrendered the NFC’s No. 1 seed to the Packers. It’s difficult to like their chances if they have to play the NFC title game on the road in Green Bay.

5. Indianapolis Colts (10-4) | Last week’s rank: 7

The Colts held on to beat the Texans, and their duel with the Titans for the AFC South title comes down to the final two weeks of the regular season. Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh will be very interesting.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) | Last week’s rank: 8

Tom Brady engineered a big comeback to beat the Falcons. Sound familiar? This wasn’t of Super Bowl LI importance, obviously. But it was significant for the Buccaneers as they try to remain in the mix of legitimate NFC contenders. The game-winning TD catch made by WR Antonio Brown provides some justification for the decision to sign him.

7. Tennessee Titans (10-4) | Last week’s rank: 9

Bulldozing RB Derrick Henry knocked another poor defensive back to the ground with a stiff-arm maneuver, and the Titans won in predictably stress-free fashion against the Lions. The AFC is loaded with very good teams, and the Titans are right there with most of them.

8. Seattle Seahawks (10-4) | Last week’s rank: 10

The Seahawks weren’t all that great against Washington on Sunday at FedEx Field. But at least they won. That’s more than the Rams and Steelers could say.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) | Last week’s rank: 5

The 1972 Dolphins never had anything to worry about, as it has turned out. The Steelers’ season has completely unraveled with three straight losses since the 11-0 start. They’ve fallen to the No. 3 seed in the AFC, and even the division title isn’t certain any longer. They’ve clinched a playoff spot but how in the world are they going to escape the opening round?

10. Baltimore Ravens (9-5) | Last week’s rank: 11

The Ravens overwhelmed the Jaguars on Sunday, as expected, and they’ve totaled 87 points in their past two games. They’re getting things cranked up on offense and, finally, are resembling last season’s team. But they’re still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, at least for now.

11. Cleveland Browns (10-4) | Last week’s rank: 12

QB Baker Mayfield was efficient Sunday night in the Meadowlands, and the Browns have their first 10-victory season since 2007. Suddenly, they’re only a game out of first place. They could be a dangerous bad-weather team in the AFC playoffs because of the way they can run the ball.

12. Miami Dolphins (9-5) | Last week’s rank: 13

The win over the Patriots kept the Dolphins ahead of the Ravens for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. There’s probably no margin for error, given the Ravens’ remaining schedule. But with games left against the Raiders and a Bills team that already has clinched the AFC East, the Dolphins just might get it done.

13. Arizona Cardinals (8-6) | Last week’s rank: 14

QB Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense were back to looking next to unstoppable in the triumph Sunday over the Eagles. That was encouraging to see after weeks of wondering whether Murray’s shoulder injury would be the undoing of a promising season.

14. Los Angeles Rams (9-5) | Last week’s rank: 6

The shock of the Jets actually winning a game and probably squandering their chance to draft Trevor Lawrence overshadowed a truly awful loss by the Rams. Coach Sean McVay called it “embarrassing” and “humbling” and talked about being “sick to your stomach.” Even that was too kind. It was positively revolting for a team that fancied itself a Super Bowl contender.

15. Chicago Bears (7-7) | Last week’s rank: 16

The Bears are hanging around the NFC wild-card race with two straight wins after the six-game losing skid. QB Mitchell Trubisky has been playing better. The Jaguars are up next on the schedule, and then there’s a Week 17 matchup with the Packers. It remains to be seen if Green Bay will have anything at stake in that game.

16. Washington Football Team (6-8) | Last week’s rank: 15

Everyone can dial back the talk about what a tough playoff opponent Washington might be if it manages to reach the postseason. This will be a .500 team, at best. And while the defense is formidable, the offense remains limited. Dwayne Haskins simply isn’t ready to win a meaningful game, as he was asked to do Sunday while filling in at QB for Alex Smith.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 23

Justin Herbert was the third QB drafted but he has managed to stay healthier than Joe Burrow and has outplayed Tua Tagovailoa. He continues to dazzle on a weekly basis and, for a change, the Chargers turned his exploits into a victory in an OT thriller Thursday night in Vegas.

18. Dallas Cowboys (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 24

The Cowboys managed to beat the 49ers with RB Ezekiel Elliott on the game-day inactive list and have two straight wins to move within a game of the division lead. Owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview it was “ridiculous” to suggest he would fire Coach Mike McCarthy after one season. So things are looking up ever so slightly for the Cowboys. But that’s being measured against a ridiculously lowered standard.

19. Denver Broncos (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 17

There have been times Drew Lock has looked like the solution to the Broncos’ QB issues. But that has not been the case consistently, and it remains an open question whether the franchise can trust it has its QB of the future already in the fold. It will be an interesting offseason decision for top football executive John Elway.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) | Last week’s rank: 18

Marcus Mariota was excellent in his Raiders debut Thursday night while filling in for the injured Derek Carr. But the loss to the Chargers was damaging, and the Raiders’ progress has stalled in Year 3 of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching.

21. New England Patriots (6-8) | Last week’s rank: 19

Can the NFL playoffs even be conducted without the Patriots in them? It’s almost unthinkable that they’ve been eliminated from postseason contention. From Tom Brady’s departure to the other losses in free agency to the player opt-outs to the in-season issues with the coronavirus and injuries, the odds were against these Patriots all along. But even a few weeks ago, it seemed as if Coach Bill Belichick still might find a way to pull things together. Not this time.

22. New York Giants (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 20

What is with the NFC East head coaches and their ill-conceived fake field goals and punts this season? First there was the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy on Thanksgiving Day and then there was the Giants’ Joe Judge on Sunday night. Judge said he wanted to coach aggressively and called the failed fake field goal a good play. But if it’s such a sound play, how do you end up with your punter throwing a pass to your center against triple coverage?

23. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) | Last week’s rank: 21

The Eagles lost Sunday in Arizona but it sure seemed like they found an answer at QB. Jalen Hurts was terrific in his second start since the benching of Carson Wentz. If Hurts plays well for two more games, it might be time to move on from Wentz in the offseason because the current situation seems untenable.

24. Minnesota Vikings (6-8) | Last week’s rank: 22

Rookie WR Justin Jefferson yelled a profanity at QB Kirk Cousins after an errant throw, and the Vikings lost what amounted to a playoff elimination game against the Bears. That qualifies as a very bad day.

25. Detroit Lions (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 25

QB Matthew Stafford’s grittiness and dedication to keep playing through the injuries is admirable. But interim coach Darrell Bevell made the right decision to sit Stafford down, for Stafford’s own good and protection, late in the lopsided loss to the Titans and should consider extending that merciful approach through season’s end.

26. San Francisco 49ers (5-9) | Last week’s rank: 26

The 49ers are playing out the string, and their stay in Arizona was extended through the end of the season when the coronavirus-related restrictions in Santa Clara County were kept in place through early January. This relentlessly harsh season cannot conclude soon enough for the Niners.

27. Carolina Panthers (4-10) | Last week’s rank: 27

The 3-2 start has given way to a 1-8 downward spiral. That makes it an ugly first season for Coach Matt Rhule and QB Teddy Bridgewater. Monday’s firing of Marty Hurney as GM gives Washington a candidate who has worked closely with Ron Rivera if Rivera chooses to add to the team’s front office. If it happens, Hurney would come to the team he once covered as a newspaper beat writer.

28. Houston Texans (4-10) | Last week’s rank: 28

Deshaun Watson played well. The Texans lost. Sunday’s near-miss defeat in Indianapolis pretty much encapsulated the season.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) | Last week’s rank: 30

The Bengals get to move up a spot after the triumph Monday night over the Steelers. But, really, that shocking outcome was far more about how ineptly the Steelers played than about anything the Bengals did.

30. Atlanta Falcons (4-10) | Last week’s rank: 29

Falcons 24, Buccaneers 7 on Sunday wasn’t quite as bad as Falcons 28, Patriots 3 on Feb. 5, 2017. But it was still pretty bad for a come-from-ahead loss. No Falcons’ lead is ever safe, it seems, and particularly when Tom Brady is on the other side of the field.

31. New York Jets (1-13) | Last week’s rank: 32

That was the true definition of a Jets-ian victory. They will go 1-15 this season instead of 0-16. And Trevor Lawrence, it certainly appears, will end up in Jacksonville.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) | Last week’s rank: 31