Forward Trey Murphy III led the Cavaliers with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, making half of his six three-point attempts, to go with four rebounds and three assists. Forward Kadin Shedrick added 10 points as the only other player in double figures for Virginia, which had 12 of 15 players score.

The Cavaliers limited their overmatched in-state opponent to 28 percent shooting, including just 3 for 17 (17.6 percent) from three-point range, and 14 points at halftime in winning for the 13th consecutive time in the series between schools separated by 120 miles.

“They came out ready, knocked some shots down,” Bennett said of his players. “I thought we played fairly alert defensively. The issue at times, I think, was not possessing defensive rebounds. I think that was big. We gave up second-chance points, but we got good shots and did what we were supposed to do.”

The Cavaliers were playing their first game since Dec. 4, when they beat Kent State in overtime. Five days later, Virginia was supposed to face No. 4 Michigan State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, but the Cavaliers announced the night before they would not be able to play because of a positive coronavirus test.

At that point, the team began a 10-day quarantine during which Virginia postponed or canceled games against the Tribe, then-No. 7 Villanova and Wake Forest in the originally scheduled ACC opener. The William & Mary game had been scheduled for Dec. 12, pushed to Dec. 13 and finally played Tuesday.

During the quarantine, Bennett and his staff provided some virtual coaching via Zoom, with players, according to Shedrick, permitted to work out individually at John Paul Jones Arena on one half of the court, well apart from others in the building.

Practice began again Saturday, the day the Cavaliers had been scheduled to play Villanova in prime time at Madison Square Garden. The game was set to match programs that combined to win three of the past four national championships, including Virginia’s triumph in 2019.

“I think we all came in three days ago prepared knowing we had a big game ahead of us against William & Mary, so we had to focus, lock in and really home in on what we had to do to win this game,” Shedrick said. “So now we’re going to look forward to Gonzaga and keep building off of this.”

Virginia looked particularly sharp offensively in the opening stages, getting dunks on three of its first seven made field goals. The stingy pack-line defense also held the Tribe (2-3), picked to finish last in the Colonial Athletic Association, to two field goals over the first 13-plus minutes.

Freshman guard Yuri Covington had 12 points to lead William & Mary. No other William & Mary player finished with more than eight points, with the starting lineup other than Covington going 0 for 11 from behind the arc.

“When we came back [from quarantine] we were just in a defensive mind-set, and we were ready to buy in on the defensive end,” Murphy said. “I feel like the main thing was just really focusing on passion. We have a lot of passion while we’re playing. You’ve got to find a way, so we had to make sure to break that barrier.”

Murphy was especially aggressive on offense soon after tip-off, scoring on a dunk, pull-up jumper and a three-pointer to help the much longer Cavaliers pull away with 14 of their first 17 points coming from the paint, including six on layups from Kihei Clark, who made his first start since Nov. 27.

The junior point guard had been a starter over his first two seasons but came off the bench in the past two games because of issues with two academic meetings, according to Bennett. Highly regarded freshman Reece Beekman started in place of Clark, who had four assists and one turnover.