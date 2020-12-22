Trade market: This seems the least likely avenue. The quarterbacks who could be available — including Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford — all have flaws that could make them a hard sell as the franchise’s future, and for the most part would be expensive acquisitions. The one exception is Darnold, who is still on his rookie contract, and he might be the most logical of those on this list — although the New York Jets might be less willing to deal him after a win Sunday pushed them out of the No. 1 draft slot and the chance to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Free agency: The market is thin. Only two free-agent-to-be quarterbacks younger than 30 have shown promise as an NFL starter, and neither is now starting (Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott). If Prescott, who is recovering from a serious right ankle injury that ended his season, doesn’t re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys (or if they don’t place the franchise tag on him for a second straight year), he figures to be expensive. Cam Newton, Ron Rivera’s former starter in Carolina, will be a free agent, but he struggled for much of his season with the New England Patriots.

Draft: This class is intriguing but risky, as the season’s instability has made it difficult to evaluate prospects. If Washington wins the division, it would only pick as low as No. 19. By then, many draft experts expect the top four QBs — Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — to be gone. Washington could choose one from the second tier, which includes Florida’s Kyle Trask, Alabama’s Mac Jones and maybe Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

The status of Alex Smith (calf) and running back Antonio Gibson (turf toe) remains uncertain. Gibson participated in the individual portion of practice last Friday, and on Sunday, Rivera said the team will “hopefully” get him back this week. The coach added that, “if Alex is healthy, he’ll start.”

Washington’s second-most concerning position is linebacker. Two of its top three at the position, Cole Holcomb (concussion) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), missed last week and are uncertain for this one. The fourth, Shaun Dion Hamilton (elbow), was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

If Holcomb and/or Pierre-Louis can’t go this Sunday, the team seems to see rookie Khaleke Hudson as the next man up. He played 28 snaps (49 percent) on Sunday, more than veteran Thomas Davis. On Monday, the team not only signed veteran Mychal Kendricks off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, but also flew him in on a private plane so he wouldn’t have to spend six days in coronavirus protocols. The 30-year-old hasn’t played this season, and the need to bring him in speaks to the trouble the position finds itself in.

All season, linebacker has been an issue. Rivera has often criticized position’s consistency. This could be of particular concern these next two weeks, as upcoming opponents Carolina and Philadelphia are both good running teams, and the Eagles have a dangerous tight end tandem.

Running back Lamar Miller should clear coronavirus protocol and be able to practice Wednesday. The veteran is expected to be, as Rivera said, “an insurance policy.” The combo of gadget back J.D. McKissic and bruiser Peyton Barber combined for 3.6 yards per carry last week, and it’s possible Miller could be the hybrid back to complement them if Gibson can’t play.

Washington has hired former running back Tim Hightower as its Director of Alumni Relations. He will help collect feedback from alumni as team goes through its renaming process. Hightower was a teammate of team president Jason Wright in Arizona from 2009 to ’10 and played for Washington in 2011.

In ’09, he ran for 110 yards in a victory over St. Louis and told reporters he didn’t want to talk about himself, so his locker neighbor stepped in.

“I would say Tim is one of the most complete running backs in the league,” Wright said. “And it showed today. He was a great blocker, he ran hard, his yards per carry — all the things he can’t say because he’s humble or whatever.”

Hightower will report to Julie Andreeff Jensen, the team’s senior vice president of external engagement and communications. He is currently based in Richmond.

Several scenarios for the NFC East in Week 16. Washington remains a heavy favorite to win the division — a roughly 70 percent chance, according to various projections — but this is a key week. Philadelphia would be eliminated with a loss or Washington win. The easiest path forward for Washington is to clinch, which would require a win against Carolina and a New York Giants loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

If both Washington and the Giants win, it’ll be a push to Week 17.

If Washington loses and the Giants win, New York would control its own destiny.

If Washington and the Giants both lose, and Philadelphia win, Washington would play at Philadelphia in Week 17 for the division.

Week Week Washington (6-8) New York (5-9) Philadelphia (4-8-1) 16 16 vs. Carolina at Baltimore at Dallas 17 17 at Philadelphia vs. Dallas vs. Washington