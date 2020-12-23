Madison was arguably Virginia Class 6’s best team last year, but two days before the state championship, the game was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Virginia High School League named Madison and Edison co-champions.

The Warhawks started a new season this week, dominating their first two foes, including a 59-25 win over Lake Braddock on Wednesday.

Madison hopes to compete for another state title, but losing the opportunity to claim last season’s outright state championship still irks the Warhawks.

“I’ll be processing that for the rest of my life,” Stone said. “I don’t know if there’s ever [a time] you’ll feel okay about it.”

Entering last season, Stone and Madison’s players knew they had the pieces to compete for a state title and focused on that goal. They went 28-1 and were one win away from their first championship since 1993.

While the Warhawks hope to win a state title this season, their main objective is to play as many games as possible, knowing the season could be canceled at any time.

“The craziness that happened last year, we know it can happen again, so we’re just like 100 percent every day,” Madison guard Amalia Makrigiorgos said. “Every practice, every game, we’re playing like it’s our last time on the court.”

The memory of the moment they learned the state championship was canceled still sticks in players’ minds. Stone gathered her players in her small office, and when she broke the news, many players cried. They processed the announcement by walking around the school before taking a picture in front of the building, where “20” had been added to the school’s state championship list.

“We have friends that were on Edison, and there was playful trash talking ahead of time,” Madison guard Alayna Arnolie said. “We knew we would win, but they knew they would win, so we didn’t really settle the score.”

Some normalcy from last season returned Wednesday when Madison dominated another opponent.

But a lot has changed since the last time they took the court. Players wore masks, spread out across the bleachers instead of sitting on the bench and applied hand sanitizer before taking the court.