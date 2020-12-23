Samsonov posted a 16-6-2 record, a 2.55 goals against average during his rookie season last year. He was injured in an off-ice accident in Russia before the 2020 postseason and was unable to travel with the team. Samsonov has been skating with other Caps players at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for the past six weeks and is expected to be ready for the start of camp.

Vanecek, who has yet to make his NHL debut, served as the team’s backup netminder behind Braden Holtby in the playoffs. The past two seasons, Vanecek was named an all-star with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League and posted a .917 save percentage and 2.26 goals against average last season. His cheap cap hit ($716,667) is also a positive for a team still close to the salary cap.

While the organization feels comfortable with where it is at in goal, if Washington sees another netminder on the open market that fits well and is “willing to accept a certain role,” the Capitals are willing to make an addition, MacLellan said.

Behind Samsonov and Vanecek on the depth chart are Pheonix Copley and Zach Fucale. Samsonov is the only netminder under contract who played in the NHL this past season.

Under the new rules this season, all teams must carry three goaltenders. Most are expected to have two on the active roster, with at least one on the taxi squad.

“I think we’ve always been kind of going down this route,” MacLellan said on having Vanecek jump up to the big leagues. “We want to see Vanecek play. We’re happy with his progress, we’re happy with his experience. The only thing for us is that he hasn’t played much in the NHL.”

When the Capitals entered the offseason back in October, they knew they were set to lose their longtime goaltender in Holtby and Ilya Samsonov seemed poised to take the reins. When New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist fell into their laps after his contract was bought out, though, Samsonov’s automatic ascension to the team’s No. 1 goaltender slot was placed on pause.

But Lundqvist announced earlier this month he had a heart condition and would not join the team for the upcoming season. That took the veteran leader out of Washington’s plans and once again brought them back to square one, with Samsonov again at the top of the depth chart and Vanecek waiting in the wings.

“Obviously he has something to prove to everybody,” MacLellan said of Samsonov. “So far, he’s given every indication that he can handle it and this will be a step forward for him. I think it’s going be a lot different when you’re the guy — you’re not coming in behind a guy. So, I think he’s a competitive guy, he’s got the skill, he’s got a good mental makeup, so all indications are that all he can handle it. It’s going to be a leap in his development here this year.”

MacLellan told reporters on Wednesday that Lundqvist has had a heart condition that he’s managed his entire career. The New York Rangers were unable to provide any comment on Lundqvist’s medical condition when reached for comment on Wednesday.

“We anticipated it would be the same as what it’s been for most of his career, all of his career,” MacLellan said. “A routine physical that was an early physical turned into, well we need to explore further what’s going on with you … and [we found that] his risk level is not acceptable for him to continue to play, for him and his family. It’s unfortunate. I think it was emotional for him and his family.”

MacLellan said there are a few options for what to do with $1.5 million Lundqvist’s contract. At some point before training camp they will make a firm decision on a course of action, however placing Lundqvist and the entirety of his salary on long term injured reserve seems likely.

Notes: With the Capitals signing forward Conor Sheary to a one-year, $735,000 contract, MacLellan said he was open to making more moves before camp. Sheary is seen as a middle forward who will compete for a spot on the roster, likely on the third or fourth line.