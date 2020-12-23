Haskins said he attended a private birthday party for his girlfriend Sunday evening, and was not at a strip club. Photos and videos from the night that were posted on social media showed Haskins at an Oceanaire Seafood Room and later in what appeared to be a club-like setting with a large group. According to one person with knowledge of the situation, it’s believed that the group was in a hotel.

By being around more than 10 people indoors while not wear a mask, Haskins was in violation of the NFL’s covid-19 protocols, as well as those of the state of Virginia’s. NFL clubs have discretion in disciplining players for violating protocols as conduct detrimental to the team. Rivera said he does not anticipate the NFL disciplining him further.

Haskins spoke with Rivera on Monday and was forthcoming about the incident, the coach said. He also apologized to his teammates Wednesday and said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“Being a quarterback comes with a big responsibility and leadership, and I have failed to live up to those standards with my actions,” he said in a statement to reporters. “I fully understand the mistakes that I made and the circumstances that come with it. I’m okay with that because I deserved it.”

At Wednesday’s practice, Haskins took first-team reps while starting quarterback Alex Smith worked to the side with a trainer as he continues his recovery from a calf strain. Smith was listed as a limited participant and his status remains unclear for Sunday’s game against Carolina. If he is unable to go, Haskins will start in his place, Rivera said.

This story will update.