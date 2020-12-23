“We’ve got to just continue to work and continue to go to the drawing board,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “When you have a new team, things like this are going to happen. The more we go along, hopefully that will change. The more we practice and work on things, hopefully that will change.”

The Hoyas (3-5, 1-3 Big East) had their lowest scoring first half of the season, entering intermission down, 33-19, to the Pirates (6-4, 3-1). The team opened by missing 25 of its first 30 shot. Only Jamorko Pickett was able to connect on more than one field goal in the first half. Georgetown’s version of the twin towers — 6-foot-10 Qudus Wahab and 7-footer Timothy Ighoefe — both had their shots blocked, earning them a taste of their own medicine.

The Hoyas shot just 22.2 percent in the first half as Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu blocked seven shots before the break, nine total.

“That hurt us a lot,” Ewing said about the interior defense. “[Obiagu] affected our game in the first half.

“And then we’ve got to just step up and make shots.”

Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard said his team’s defensive effort set the tone, noting the plan was to run Georgetown’s shooters off the three-point line and filter them toward Obiagu. Willard said the Hoyas then got hesitant around the rim.

Pickett’s shooting struggles continued for a third straight game. The senior, a key part of the Hoyas’ attack, made just 3 of 13 attempts, finishing with eight points.

Wahab finished with 16 points after shooting 1 for 8 in the first half and Jahvon Blair added 14. Starters not named Wahab were a combined 12 for 44 from the floor.

Defense was the saving grace for the Hoyas in the first half as Sandro Mamukelashvili, the conference’s third-leading scorer, was held to two points in the first 20 minutes and finished with just four. The Pirates shot just 36.4 percent in the first half and that 24-point lead could have been much worse.

“Sandro’s been our workhorse,” Willard said. “This is our 10th game in 28 days and he’s been playing about 38 minutes a game, taking 17 shots per game. I’m running things through him. He has given us everything he can possibly give us. I think he was just mentally taxed.”

Georgetown started the second half pounding the ball inside to Wahab and making 6 of its first 9 shots. But the Hoyas’ defensive efficiency disappeared. Myles Cale made back-to-back three-pointers to start the half for Seton Hall and scored 17 of the Pirates’ first 22 points as the lead spread to 55-36. He finished with a career-high 30, including five three-pointers and a four-point play after being fouled on a catch-and-shoot from the top of the arc. Jared Rhoden added 26, matching his career high.

“Every game, I try to do anything I can to help my team win,” Cale said. “I just had the hot hand early today and my teammates did a good job and kept feeding me.”

The Hoyas chipped away and got within single digits with 2:23 remaining, but never led and really never got within true striking distance.

“We’re kind of a veteran team, so we kind of knew we had to stay poised throughout the game,” Rhoden said. “We knew they were going to go on their run eventually. We weren’t going to keep dominating the game. Our goal was to just limit the three-point line in the second half because once we limited the thre-point line, we knew we could take over the game.

“They went on their run, but we just had to stay poised.”