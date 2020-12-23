Do I hear 6 million yelling, “Who is Howie Kendrick?”

With all due respect to the late, great Alex Trebek, that is a “Jeopardy!” question that may last another 95 years and stump contestants for generations — at least those from Boston to Chicago to Seattle.

Someday, you might even add a hint — “Between those two series, this man was also MVP of the National League Championship Series.” — and some might still be mystified that you are talking about Kendrick, who retired Monday at 37.

But every baseball-loving citizen of Washington will know the answer, even in the 22nd century — just as we know Walter Johnson won Game 7 in 1924 with four scoreless innings of relief on one day of rest.

The difference, one that’s core to baseball’s dramatic playoff appeal, is that Johnson is in Cooperstown, while the Nationals got Kendrick in 2017 for a minor league left-hander and international bonus slot money.

Who was that pitcher? McKenzie Mills, who was 12-2 in Class A when the Nats dealt him to Philadelphia. Mills then went 3-16 in the minors for the Phillies and Miami and, this year, fell to an independent league. Now that is a trade, mixing scouting (Mills was overperforming) and advanced stats (Kendrick, with his high hard-hit percentage, might be about to erupt).

How right the Nats were. From 2017 to 2019, Kendrick hit .325 with an .888 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and an RBI about every six at-bats — the same per-at-bat production as Astros star José Altuve. But Kendrick became a Nats secret weapon because, after years of playing through injuries, he could only hope for 375 at-bats per season.

But in October 2019, when the Nats played only 17 games in 30 days, he was a middle-of-the-order menace.

During his time in Washington, “Howie Do It,” who hung ‘em up after a 1,747-hit career, epitomized two MLB themes: the mystery of championship chemistry and the need for shock performances in a multi-tier postseason.

Kendrick was the rare “unlikely October hero” who was also one of the team’s central leaders, which heightened the impact of his deeds.

In one sense, Kendrick fits in a large familiar group: Since 1998, Scott Brosius, Jermaine Dye, David Eckstein, Mike Lowell, Edgar Renteria, David Freese, Salvador Pérez, Ben Zobrist and Steve Pearce have been the World Series MVP. Lots were good players. None will get a Cooperstown call.

However, it is unlikely that any of these men — except Freese, who had five home runs and 21 RBI in the St. Louis Cardinals’ title run in 2011 — made a larger contribution to his team during its October title run than Kendrick.

Kendrick lives by the code of deflecting credit and putting team first, while always accepting blame, so he has minimized his own glory while maximizing the respect that surrounds him in the game. For teams looking for future managers, he’s got my vote.

Only the players know what goes on in the clubhouse, who brings synergy and enthusiasm and who seems self-absorbed and a drain on everyone’s energy. When Kendrick tore his Achilles’ tendon in 2018, his loss was viewed — internally — as the year’s worst blow. In 2019 spring training, principal owner Mark Lerner stopped me to say, out of the blue: “You know what our best news of the winter was? Howie’s back.”

For years, the Nats were a talented team that talked too much but won too little come October. The self-imposed pressure might have been an issue. General Manager Mike Rizzo acquired Kendrick and Adam Eaton for 2017 with a clubhouse culture change in mind, aware that Bryce Harper might soon leave as a free agent.

Eaton and Kendrick, celebrating their homers together — sitting side by side on the bench, pretending to drive the sports cars they love, shifting through imaginary gears and roaring silly car sounds — became a symbol of a joyous team as the players looked for what bonded them, not what divided them.

This month, Eaton, aware the Nats would seek a corner outfield power bat to replace him, signed with the Chicago White Sox for one year and $7 million. That was wise for him but a loss in emotional energy, especially because Kendrick, to the Nats’ apparent surprise, retired just a few days after Rizzo said they hoped he would return in 2021.

Typical of Kendrick, it is almost impossible to find quotes from him during his spectacular 2019 run, except to criticize himself early on for his errors at first base: “Pat [Corbin], I feel bad for Pat. He pitched a heck of a game, too. A couple of mistakes out there on my behalf — you never want to let your teammates down.”

Of his Dodgers-beating slam, Kendrick held it to this: “I can’t even describe it. … You couldn’t dream of something like that.” However, asked about L.A.’s decision to walk Juan Soto to get to him, he said: “As a hitter, you’re like, ‘Man, they’re really going to do that?’ You want to make them pay.” Fastball, 97 mph — over the center field wall.

The ball that Kendrick hit for a two-run, seventh-inning homer in Game 7 of the World Series, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead on the way to a 6-2 win, is in the Hall of Fame — with yellow foul-pole paint still on it. The “CLANG!” of ball hitting pole is now the ringtone on countless Nats fans’ phones.

“Some of the best things come from the unexpected moments,” Kendrick said.

And from the unexpected players. Or, maybe better, from players whom the other team doesn’t expect but the home fans know better — because Kendrick hit .344 in 2019.

Every year at playoff time, lists are made of the top unexpected heroes of October — so many of them, from Dusty Rhodes to Bucky Dent to Jeff Suppan, that it’s a muddle of impossible apples-to-oranges comparisons. Kendrick, who referred to “my Beloved Washington Nationals” in his farewell Instagram message, will always be lumped in that group, but he deserves more.

Kendrick, along with Stephen Strasburg, Soto, Anthony Rendon, Max Scherzer, Eaton and Corbin, will always share top billing, followed closely by almost every other player on a team that needed contributions from 25 roster spots to triumph.

But remember that Kendrick, who said so little publicly, who refused to be on a farewell Nats Zoom call to praise himself Tuesday, who wouldn’t answer reporters’ calls to his Arizona home because he knew he would be asked about how wonderful he was, didn’t just run into a couple of historic homers in 2019.

Kendrick was one of the Nats’ central leaders, a role model of strapping up hurt, of always running hard, of being accountable in failure but hard to find in glory and, always, of being a tough-as-nails tank who could spit in the other guy’s eye or dance in your dugout.

You want a smile for Christmas? Think of Kendrick and Eaton on the bench, shifting gears and roaring like kids, showing how friends and teammates act, embodying joy in competition and comradeship under pressure.

They’re both gone now, like Rendon and “Baby Shark.” No title team ever stays together — not for long, anyway.