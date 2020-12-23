The Houston Rockets could be without John Wall, James Harden and several other players for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday due to coronavirus contact tracing and a violation of league protocols, according to reports.

Video of a maskless James Harden at a strip club is being reviewed by the Rockets and the NBA, according to a report by ESPN. Harden confirmed his presence at the event, disputing that it occurred at a strip club, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. If the league’s review finds the video to be recent, Harden could miss the team’s season opener for a violation of the NBA’s covid-19 protocols.

Harden’s future in Houston has grown dubious as the 2018 MVP reported late to camp amid rumors that he sought a trade from the Rockets, although he played in Houston’s last two preseason games.

Additional Rockets players, including Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, are expected to miss the season opener due to coronavirus contact tracing, according to The Athletic.

Wall, Cousins, Kenyon Martin Jr. and other players reportedly went to an apartment for haircuts, which led to contact tracing on Wall and Cousins as the team awaits more testing results on Martin, according to ESPN.