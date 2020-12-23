Harden’s future in Houston has grown dubious as the 2018 MVP reported late to camp amid rumors that he sought a trade from the Rockets, although he played in Houston’s last two preseason games.
Additional Rockets players, including Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, are expected to miss the season opener due to coronavirus contact tracing, according to The Athletic.
Wall, Cousins, Kenyon Martin Jr. and other players reportedly went to an apartment for haircuts, which led to contact tracing on Wall and Cousins as the team awaits more testing results on Martin, according to ESPN.