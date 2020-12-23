Almost no one was back in the building for the Los Angeles Clippers’ 116-109 season-opening win over the Lakers. There were no fans and no family members; black tarps covered the empty lower-bowl seats. In addition to the players and coaches, there were a select number of arena staffers and security guards, a few dozen media members and a handful of scouts. Outside, a few fans in jerseys wandered by hoping to get a glimpse of players arriving in luxury vehicles.

Most of the adjacent downtown parking lots were empty, much of the arena’s interior was roped off, and the concourse restaurants and souvenir shops were all closed. Masks were required for all attendees and large signs were scattered everywhere to ensure appropriate distancing. Eating and drinking inside the arena was prohibited, so a small outdoor patio was set up with to-go meals and spread out dining tables.

While the arenas in the bubble were similarly empty, they were smaller and possessed a certain charm and intimacy. By contrast, the barren 19,000-seat Staples Center felt post-apocalyptic. Hollywood celebrities weren’t allowed to sit courtside, but the building felt like the perfect stage for Will Smith’s next futuristic blockbuster. Arguably the NBA’s two best teams were squaring off in a season opener, yet buzz was an impossibility.

That left the Lakers to create their own energy during the pregame ring presentation, which featured thoughtful taped video messages from family members that aired on the jumbotron. Owner Jeanie Buss ended a short speech with a pledge that would have drawn thunderous applause in a normal year: “Our mission is clear: to defend our trophy.” Instead, crickets. At least LeBron James received a handshake from Kawhi Leonard at center court to acknowledge the Lakers’ victory in the first round of their head-to-head battle for Los Angeles.

“It’s just weird in all facets, to be honest,” said James, who danced after receiving his ring and posed for the few cameras that were allowed near the court. “Just a weird day to say the least. It was a pretty cool moment, but you would love to do that with our fans and our family. They sacrificed throughout the season. I was happy to be a part of it, but it was bittersweet.”

The Lakers’ hefty championship rings outshined their play. Each 16.45-carat diamond ring included 17 purple amethyst stones arranged to form the Lakers’ logo, a nod to the franchise’s 17 titles. Each amethyst weighed .95 carats to recognize the 95 days that the Lakers spent in the bubble. The rings featured countless other details and touches: the player’s name and jersey number; the Larry O’Brien trophy; the Lakers’ regular season and playoff records; and a mamba to honor Kobe Bryant, who died in January.

“Everyone doesn’t have one of these,” said Anthony Davis, who won a championship in his first season with the Lakers. “I get to say that I have one.”

Returning to the court just 10 weeks after finishing off the Miami Heat in the Finals, the Lakers spent most of the night in third gear. They fell behind by 22 points in the first quarter and lacked defensive answers for Paul George, who finished with a game-high 33 points, and Leonard, who added 26 points.

Down the stretch, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel treated the crosstown rivalry game like another preseason tuneup. James sat out the final seven-plus minutes after tweaking his left ankle, and Anthony Davis sat for the final three-plus minutes once the Clippers pushed their lead to 16 points. The champs punted early.

“We’re going to be conservative with their minutes early on in the season,” Vogel said, with James playing only 28 minutes and Davis logging just 31.

Leonard, George and the Clippers looked like a hungry team that had spent months stewing over its disappointing bubble exit. They played crisply despite welcoming two new starters, Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum. When the Lakers counterpunched with a strong second quarter, the Clippers remained composed.

Meanwhile, the Lakers looked and sounded like they were catching their collective breath and pacing themselves after the NBA’s quick offseason turnaround.

“We can’t believe we just played a basketball game,” Davis said. “It’s only been a couple of months. We’re here. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Usually, it would be said that the Clippers had spoiled the Lakers’ ring night. This year, the virus gets credit for spoiling everything. The NBA had to know the ambiance would be off to start this season, but it couldn’t wait out the pandemic. Trying to delay for a few months would have meant sacrificing valuable Christmas Day television revenue without guaranteeing that teams could welcome larger crowds back into their arenas.

The league therefore plunged ahead with a rushed restart to get its calendar back on track, knowing that teams like the Lakers might not put their best foot forward early in the season. The first half of Tuesday’s doubleheader was also a dud: Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets blew out Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, who looked like they needed another two weeks of training camp. Hopefully, the five-game Christmas slate produces more competitive contests.

The Lakers, who never got the chance to hold a title parade, chose not to reveal their latest championship banner on Tuesday so they could save that moment for when the house is full again. For the time being, they decided to hang a black sign in the rafters that read, “Stay tuned, Lakers family.” Months later, their bubble triumph remains in purgatory.

In her opening remarks, Buss thanked the Lakers’ players for “[lifting] our spirits and [bringing] joy to our city” during “the most difficult of years.” Her strongest words, though, were directed to the fans who couldn’t cheer the franchise’s first title since 2010.