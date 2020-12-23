During the pregame ceremony, Cam Spence bolted into the football facility’s bathroom. He said he needed a place to hide.

When Spence describes his life after football, the time since he medically retired in the summer of 2019, he speaks with passion and pride. He helps Maryland’s program as a student coach. He launched his own defensive line training company. But when the topic shifts to the Terps’ recent senior day, he pauses and his voices quiets. “Ah, it was rough,” he said.

Spence should have been at midfield with Jordan, or at least on the sideline preparing to play if he had planned to return for a fifth year. But his career ended after he needed double knee cartilage replacement surgery. As a senior in high school, Spence became one of the touted recruits in Maryland’s 2017 class that ranked 18th in the nation, according to 247 Sports. That 2017 group is still Maryland’s highest-ranked class since 2004. Spence earned a four-star rating, and so did seven others in the class. Former coach DJ Durkin reeled in talented players from across the D.C. area with the hope that they would elevate the program as their careers progressed. They would have been seniors this past season, thriving off years of experience.

“I had seen us really grow up throughout high school and become really good players,” Jordan said last week. “I’m like, ‘Wow, we really have a shot to be really good and really build something here at Maryland.’”

But instead, most of Jordan’s classmates didn’t stay in College Park for four years. Of the 25 players in that 2017 signing class, only nine remained on the roster during the 2020 campaign. Seven were listed as juniors because they took a redshirt at some point during their careers. With those players as the veterans during Coach Michael Locksley’s second year leading the program, the Terps finished 2-3 in a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The roster included only six scholarship seniors, and Locksley relied heavily on underclassmen. After an overtime loss against Rutgers on senior day Dec. 12, Locksley hoped the final conference game against Michigan State could serve as a “do-over for our seniors.”

But a coronavirus outbreak in Maryland’s program forced the school to cancel, prompting an unceremonious end to the season. Through four years, that 2017 signing class won just 14 games, and for the fourth consecutive year, the Terps won’t play in a bowl game.

Players from 2017 signing class Players from 2017 signing class Role during 2020 season Marcus Minor, junior offensive lineman Marcus Minor, junior offensive lineman Regular starter, plans to transfer this offseason Tahj Capehart, junior defensive back Tahj Capehart, junior defensive back Played in two games Ayinde Eley, junior linebacker Ayinde Eley, junior linebacker Regular contributor, one start, 19 total tackles Carlos Carriere, junior wide receiver Carlos Carriere, junior wide receiver One start, two catches for 27 yards Tayon Fleet-Davis, senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, senior running back Played in one game, 26 rushing yards Johnny Jordan, senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan, senior offensive lineman Regular starter, plans to transfer this offseason Kenny Bennett, junior defensive back Kenny Bennett, junior defensive back Regular contributor, two starts, one interception Lawtez Rogers, junior defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers, junior defensive lineman Regular starter B’Ahmad Miller, junior defensive lineman B’Ahmad Miller, junior defensive lineman Did not play

For the players in the 2017 class, the past four years have been turbulent and tragic. Their classmate Jordan McNair died in June 2018 after the school failed to properly diagnose and treat his heatstroke during a team workout. The players grieved the loss of their friend, and McNair’s death rocked the program. Maryland fired Durkin, and the team waded through months of instability before hiring Locksley, a Washington native who already had a strong relationship with the McNair family. McNair was one of the eight four-star players in that recruiting class. He and his family bought into Durkin’s vision to rebuild the program.

After signing day four years ago, Maryland’s class stood as the fourth-best group in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, the schools that usually serve as the conference’s standard-bearers. Spence said his recruiting class had a clear plan: “Realistically, we saw ourselves winning the Big Ten our junior year. We knew that we’d be mature by then and everybody would be ready to go.”

The players wanted to beat teams such as Ohio State and Michigan, both schools the Terps never defeated in the past four years. By their senior season, they hoped to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Spence, the seventh-best player in that Maryland class and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the nation, felt his group was one of the first that arrived on campus already connected. Spence believes they helped solidify the pipeline of local talent often called “DMV to UMD,” even though the on-field results never panned out as they imagined.

Marcus Minor, a redshirt junior who started this season at right guard, is the only four-star player in that class who played four seasons at Maryland. Minor, however, plans to finish his college career at a new school as a graduate transfer. Of the group of walk-ons who arrived as freshmen in 2017, only two — tight end Zack Roski and offensive lineman Tyler Hamilton — spent four years with the program.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr., the highest-rated player in the Terps’ 2017 class, played two seasons at Maryland. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards his redshirt freshman season but was hampered by injuries the next year before he left for the NFL. He has rushed for 96 yards in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fellow running back Javon Leake, a three-star recruit, also left Maryland early for the NFL. The pair of running backs turned into two of the most successful players in the class.

Maryland’s 2017 class had the worst four-year retention rate in the Big Ten East. When Locksley’s staff took over the program, the roster faced significant attrition, which is expected when a new coach arrives. But other schools in the Big Ten have gone through coaching changes in the past few years, and only Purdue has a slightly lower percentage of 2017 signees who stayed on the roster through this season. Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern top the conference with around three-quarters of their 2017 classes part of their teams this season. Of all the recruits who signed with Big Ten schools, just over half made it to their fourth year with their respective programs.

“I know for our future,” said Locksley, who signed the nation’s No. 19 Class of 2021 last week, “it’s really important that we keep players here, we do a good job of maintaining these classes and get them through here graduating and being able to use the experience that they gain from four to five years in our program to help mold and show the young guys the Terp way and the way it should be done.”

After starting 16 games in his career, Jordan knew what to expect. During games, that experience “makes some things predictable,” he said. Jordan faced these Big Ten opponents and their coaches throughout the past four years. Certain play-calls felt familiar. Younger players know which teammates to go to with questions. That’s why coaches want seniors on their teams.

Jordan calls the past four years “an emotional roller coaster, to say the least.” His freshman season, the team finished 4-8 and two starting quarterbacks tore their ACLs. McNair, one of Jordan’s roommates and close friends, died before the next season. A new staff took over in 2019. Then this season, Maryland navigated a pandemic with four games canceled because of the coronavirus.

Spence will finish his degree in the spring. He hopes to become a graduate assistant and eventually a defensive line coach. He is still close friends with Hill and other members of his class. Jordan lives with Andrew Park, a tight end from the 2017 group who left the team but stayed enrolled at the school. Jordan has another season of eligibility, and he plans to play for a new school as a graduate transfer.