When the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, it will mark the first time in Belichick’s New England tenure that the Bills will be favored in Foxborough. It will be only the sixth time Buffalo has been favored against Belichick during his Patriots reign, a span that covers 41 regular season games. The Bills will also attempt to become the first AFC East opponent to sweep the Patriots in a season series since the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins did so in 2000.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Bills (-7) at New England Patriots

Pick: Buffalo Bills -7

The Bills are AFC East champions and now face a Patriots team with nothing to play for, having been eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2008. It is possible New England will start younger players to get a sense of their aptitude, which could mean a switch under center from Cam Newton to Jarrett Stidham. Neither quarterback should be a problem for Buffalo to handle.

Newton has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 11 rushing touchdowns are a plus, but even factoring those in, Newton is still the fourth least valuable passer of 2020, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. The game charters at Pro Football Focus, who subjectively rate and grade each play in the NFL, have a similarly low regard for Newton. They rank him 23rd out of 29 qualified passers.

Stidham has yet to start an NFL game, but the 24-year-old has completed 20 of 37 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in a 51.0 passer rating. The league average passer rating this season is 93.8.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7)

Pick: New Orleans Saints -7

Minnesota is in desperation mode after its latest loss to the Chicago Bears and on Christmas afternoon will face a stingy New Orleans defense that allows 1.9 points per drive, the seventh-lowest rate this season. After adjusting that for opponent, the Saints’ defense rockets up to the second-best unit in the league, behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Football Outsiders.

Plus, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a good bet on any given Sunday but not so much on any other day of the week. In Sunday games since 2015, his first year as a full-time starter, the two-time Pro Bowl passer has a 42-33-1 record against the spread. He is 6-11-0 against the spread on every other day of the week over that span.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team (-2)

Pick: Carolina Panthers +2

There is a great narrative surrounding this game, with Washington Coach Ron Rivera facing his former team with a playoff berth within reach. Adding to the intrigue is Carolina’s three-game losing streak, all one-score affairs. No matter, the Panthers’ effort against the Green Bay Packers last week signals improvement on the horizon.

Carolina had five sacks against the Packers, all on four-man rushes, and held Green Bay to 49 yards and three points in the second half. Aaron Rodgers also passed for a season-low 143 yards. If the Panthers can hold Rodgers, the most valuable passer of 2020 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, to fewer than 150 passing yards, what do you think they will do to Dwayne Haskins or Alex Smith, two of the league’s worst passers according to the same metric?

And if you want to bet against Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as a road underdog, be my guest. Just know he is a career 22-5 against the spread in those situations.

Season best bets record: 17-18-2.

***

The three games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 16 slate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Detroit Lions +10

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-4)

Pick: Arizona Cardinals -4

Miami Dolphins (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

Pick: Miami Dolphins -3

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-7½)

Pick: Houston Texans -7½

Chicago Bears (-7½) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +7½

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs (-10½)

Pick: Atlanta Falcons +10½

Cleveland Browns (-9½) at New York Jets

Pick: Cleveland Browns -9½

Indianapolis Colts (-1½) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +1½

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens (-11)

Pick: New York Giants +11

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -3½

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1½)

Pick: Los Angeles Rams +1½

Philadelphia Eagles (-2½) at Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +2½

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (-3½)