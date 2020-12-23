The Washington Capitals will open their pandemic-shortened 2020-21 regular season in Buffalo on Jan. 14 against the Sabres. Washington’s first four games will be on the road, with the team playing the Sabres in a back-to-back on Jan. 14 and 15, then traveling to Pittsburgh to play the Penguins on Jan 17 and 19.

The NHL regular season is 56 games this year, with all contests being played within each temporarily realigned division. The Capitals are playing in the East Division, along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The other three divisions are the Central, West and the North.

The Capitals will play eight games against each team in the East to complete their schedule. The league plans to play at home arenas, even though many facilities are not expected to allow fans. That’s true of Capital One Arena, which isn’t letting crowds in to start the season.

Washington enters the year with a new coach in Peter Laviolette. Brought in to kick-start an underperforming Capitals team, Laviolette will have a handful of core players from the 2018 Stanley Cup roster still at his disposal, including the entirety of Washington’s top six forwards from its championship run. Laviolette has already won a Cup as Carolina’s head coach in 2006.

This season marks the last year of captain Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract. Ovechkin, who negotiated his extension in 2008 without an agent, has expressed a desire to stay in Washington. Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom recently signed his own five-year, $46 million deal in January. He also negotiated his own contract.

Here is the Capitals’ full regular season schedule (all times Eastern, home games in bold):

Thurs., Jan. 14 at Buffalo

Fri., Jan. 15 at Buffalo

Sun., Jan. 17 at Pittsburgh

Tues., Jan. 19 at Pittsburgh

Fri., Jan. 22 vs. Buffalo

Sun., Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo

Tues., Jan. 26 vs. New York Islanders

Thurs., Jan. 28 vs. New York Islanders

Sat., Jan. 30 vs. Boston

Mon., Feb. 1 vs. Boston

Thurs., Feb. 4 at New York Rangers

Sun., Feb 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tues., Feb 9 vs. Philadelphia

Thurs., Feb. 11 at Buffalo

Sat., Feb. 13 at Buffalo

Sun., Feb. 14 at Pittsburgh

Tues., Feb, 16 at Pittsburgh

Sat., Feb. 20 vs. New York Rangers

Sun, Feb. 21 vs. New York Rangers

Tues., Feb. 23 vs. Pittsburgh

Thurs., Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh

Sat., Feb. 27 at New Jersey

Mon., March 1 at New Jersey

Wed., March 3 at Boston

Fri., March 5 at Boston

Sun., March 7 vs. New Jersey

Tues., March 9 vs. New Jersey

Thurs., March 11 at Philadelphia

Sat, March 13 at Philadelphia

Mon., March 15 vs. New York Islanders

Tues., March 16 vs. New York Islanders

Fri., March 19 vs. New York Rangers

Thurs., March 25 vs. New Jersey

Fri., March 26 vs. New Jersey

Sun., March 28 vs. New York Rangers

Tues., March 30 at New York Rangers

Thurs., April 1 at New York Islanders

Fri., April 2 at New Jersey

Sun., April 4 at New Jersey

Tues. April 6 at New York Islanders

Thurs., April 8 vs. Boston

Sun., April 11 vs. Boston

Tues., April 13 vs. Buffalo

Thurs., April 15 vs. Buffalo

Sat., April 17 at Philadelphia

Sun., April 18 at Boston

Tues., April 20 at Boston

Thurs., April 22 at New York Islanders

Sat., April 24 at New York Islanders

Tues., April 27 at Philadelphia

Thurs., April 29 vs. Pittsburgh

Sat., May 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Mon., May 3 at New York Rangers

Wed., May 5 at New York Rangers

Fri., May 7 vs. Philadelphia

Sat., May 8 vs. Philadelphia