The NHL regular season is 56 games this year, with all contests being played within each temporarily realigned division. The Capitals are playing in the East Division, along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The other three divisions are the Central, West and the North.
The Capitals will play eight games against each team in the East to complete their schedule. The league plans to play at home arenas, even though many facilities are not expected to allow fans. That’s true of Capital One Arena, which isn’t letting crowds in to start the season.
Washington enters the year with a new coach in Peter Laviolette. Brought in to kick-start an underperforming Capitals team, Laviolette will have a handful of core players from the 2018 Stanley Cup roster still at his disposal, including the entirety of Washington’s top six forwards from its championship run. Laviolette has already won a Cup as Carolina’s head coach in 2006.
This season marks the last year of captain Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract. Ovechkin, who negotiated his extension in 2008 without an agent, has expressed a desire to stay in Washington. Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom recently signed his own five-year, $46 million deal in January. He also negotiated his own contract.
Here is the Capitals’ full regular season schedule (all times Eastern, home games in bold):
Thurs., Jan. 14 at Buffalo
Fri., Jan. 15 at Buffalo
Sun., Jan. 17 at Pittsburgh
Tues., Jan. 19 at Pittsburgh
Fri., Jan. 22 vs. Buffalo
Sun., Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
Tues., Jan. 26 vs. New York Islanders
Thurs., Jan. 28 vs. New York Islanders
Sat., Jan. 30 vs. Boston
Mon., Feb. 1 vs. Boston
Thurs., Feb. 4 at New York Rangers
Sun., Feb 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tues., Feb 9 vs. Philadelphia
Thurs., Feb. 11 at Buffalo
Sat., Feb. 13 at Buffalo
Sun., Feb. 14 at Pittsburgh
Tues., Feb, 16 at Pittsburgh
Sat., Feb. 20 vs. New York Rangers
Sun, Feb. 21 vs. New York Rangers
Tues., Feb. 23 vs. Pittsburgh
Thurs., Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh
Sat., Feb. 27 at New Jersey
Mon., March 1 at New Jersey
Wed., March 3 at Boston
Fri., March 5 at Boston
Sun., March 7 vs. New Jersey
Tues., March 9 vs. New Jersey
Thurs., March 11 at Philadelphia
Sat, March 13 at Philadelphia
Mon., March 15 vs. New York Islanders
Tues., March 16 vs. New York Islanders
Fri., March 19 vs. New York Rangers
Thurs., March 25 vs. New Jersey
Fri., March 26 vs. New Jersey
Sun., March 28 vs. New York Rangers
Tues., March 30 at New York Rangers
Thurs., April 1 at New York Islanders
Fri., April 2 at New Jersey
Sun., April 4 at New Jersey
Tues. April 6 at New York Islanders
Thurs., April 8 vs. Boston
Sun., April 11 vs. Boston
Tues., April 13 vs. Buffalo
Thurs., April 15 vs. Buffalo
Sat., April 17 at Philadelphia
Sun., April 18 at Boston
Tues., April 20 at Boston
Thurs., April 22 at New York Islanders
Sat., April 24 at New York Islanders
Tues., April 27 at Philadelphia
Thurs., April 29 vs. Pittsburgh
Sat., May 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Mon., May 3 at New York Rangers
Wed., May 5 at New York Rangers
Fri., May 7 vs. Philadelphia
Sat., May 8 vs. Philadelphia